Destroy Drive Onboards Ray Zielke as New CEO to Drive Global Expansion

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Destroy Drive, a leading provider of onsite data sanitization and remarketing services, is proud to announce the appointment of Ray Zielke as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 14, 2024. With over 23 years of experience in the IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronic waste industries, Ray will lead Destroy Drive's strategic growth and global expansion.

"Two years ago, we partnered with a private equity firm with investors spanning the globe, from Silicon Valley and New England to Europe and South Africa. This investment has been key to accelerating our growth and enhancing our services. Now, as we continue to expand our global reach, we believe Ray is the right leader to propel us to the next level," said Dag Adamson, founder and president of Destroy Drive. "Ray's extensive experience in data destruction, ITAD, and electronic waste management aligns with our vision for international expansion and operational excellence."

Ray brings a proven track record of leadership and innovation in ITAD and sustainable electronic waste management. Before joining Destroy Drive, he was VP of Sales and Marketing at Universal Recycling Technologies, where he established ITAD and data destruction services. Prior to joining URT, Ray oversaw sales strategies and led major ITAD/recycling projects At Jabil, Inc. His strategic expertise will strengthen Destroy Drive's competitive position in an evolving market.

"I am excited to join Destroy Drive at this pivotal inflection point in its global expansion," said Ray Zielke. "The company's commitment to data security compliance, sustainability, and operational excellence, along with its focus on delivering honest, precise, and adaptable solutions, resonates strongly with my own values. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive growth, develop innovative programs, and further expand our global footprint."

This leadership transition marks a significant milestone in Destroy Drive's journey, reinforcing its dedication to providing high-quality, sustainable data destruction and sanitization solutions worldwide.

About Destroy Drive:

Destroy Drive is a NAID AAA certified global leader in data destruction and sanitization services, providing onsite data sanitization across 128 countries, including highly sensitive zones. With nearly a decade of experience and an impeccable record of zero data breaches, we deliver secure, efficient data destruction directly to your doorstep. Our software-agnostic approach meets diverse needs, serving businesses, data centers, ITADs, OEMs, VARs, TPMs, and SIs worldwide.

