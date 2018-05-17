Destroy The Old. Create The New: Palms Casino Resort Unveils "From Dust To Gold" Campaign Celebrating Palms' $620 Million Property-Wide Renovation

The $620 million multi-phased reimagination of the property is celebrated in the creative, showcasing the dualities of both destruction and progress: to destroy is to progress. From Dust to Gold captures Palms' contributions to Las Vegas as a leader in pop culture, food and entertainment, but also highlights its evolution by staking claim in new territories such as art and design. Palms' executive team and AKQA, Palms' innovation and experience design agency of record, tapped director Paul Hunter to bring that vision to life. The Hollywood director drew from his experiences from works ranging from Notorious B.I.G.'s "Hypnotize" (MTV Best Rap Video), to videos for Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Madonna, U2, Justin Timberlake to most recently, his video for Pharrell's "Freedom" (nominated for "Best Music Video" at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards) to create a dynamic piece of film.

"With the kickoff of our 'From Dust to Gold' campaign, we are giving a nod to our heritage, showing off everything that is shiny and new, and providing you a preview of the many incredible things to come at Palms," said Jon Gray, General Manager of Palms. "Taking the vision we provided for the property, AKQA Portland and New York, along with Prettybird and Paul Hunter, have created a visual masterpiece that truly captures the evolution of our brand and inspires guests to come experience our completely reimagined property."

Conceptualized and created by AKQA Portland and New York, the From Dust to Gold campaign was further brought to life by Academy Award winning Swedish cinematographer, Linus Sandgreen, and famed street artist, REVOK. From Dust to Gold is a truly integrated campaign, with a series of five online brand films, over one dozen social teasers and an immersive campaign microsite that highlights all of the new features and venues that are part of the renovation. In addition, a [:30] spot will run on local Las Vegas television and more than 90 different out-of-home placements can be seen in Las Vegas and the corridor to Los Angeles.

View the creative here. For more information about how Palms Casino Resort is going from "Dust to Gold" please visit the campaign microsite here.

ABOUT STATION CASINOS

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. manages and owns Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos,") the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens. In addition, Station Casinos is the manager of Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. For more information, visit https://sclv.com and http://palms.com.

AKQA

AKQA is an innovation and experience design agency. The future inspires us. We work to inspire.

Media Contact

Lauren Bishop

Senior Vice President, Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

laurenb@alisonbrodmc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/destroy-the-old-create-the-new-palms-casino-resort-unveils-from-dust-to-gold-campaign-celebrating-palms-620-million-property-wide-renovation-300650056.html

SOURCE Palms Casino Resort

Related Links

https://palms.com

