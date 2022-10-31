Detachable Tablet Market to record USD 4.86 Bn growth; Driven by the proliferation of low-cost detachable tablets -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global detachable tablet market is expected to grow by USD 4.86 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into the drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the future of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Detachable Tablet Market 2022-2026

Global Detachable Tablet Market: Key Driver, Trend, and Challenge

Driver: The proliferation of low-cost detachable tablets is identified as the key growth driver in the market. Globally, major vendors are developing low-cost detachable tablets to expand their customer base. To reduce the price and increase sales, major laptop manufacturers are developing and introducing detachable tablets in the market for price-sensitive customers. The acceptance of such devices is increasing in regions such as India , China , Japan , Australia , and Brazil . Thus, the proliferation of low-cost detachable tablets is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenge: The increasing adoption of convertible laptops will challenge the growth of the market. Over recent years, the demand for convertible laptops has increased because of the incorporation of numerous in-built features and high-functionality components. In addition, companies are launching convertible laptops that offer enhanced features and advanced components. For instance, in January 2022 , Microsoft launched Surface Pro 8, a 2-in-1 convertible laptop in India with a faster near edge-to-edge display, a more powerful chip, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and up to 16-hour battery life. Detachable tablets have a lower processor and storage capability than convertible tablets. The introduction of such features is increasing the adoption of convertible laptops, which is limiting the acceptance of detachable tablets.

Global Detachable Tablet Market: Segmentation by OS

By OS, the market is analyzed across segments such as Windows, iPadOS, and others. The market growth will be significant in the windows segment. Windows, developed by Microsoft, is the most commonly installed OS in electronic devices such as PCs, laptops, and tablets as it is compatible with a majority of software programs available in the market. Windows OS also dominates the market because its largest competitor, iPadOS, is only available for Apple products.

Companies Covered

What our reports offer:

Detachable Tablet Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

Acer Inc.

Alco Holdings Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Chuwi Innovation Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HP Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Smartron India Pvt. Ltd.

Technicolor SA

Teclast Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

TREKSTOR GmbH

VAIO Corp.

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, till 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in detachable tablet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the detachable tablet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the detachable tablet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

