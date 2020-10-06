Detail Garage Expands With Eight New Franchise Store Openings Across the US This Fall

"I can't even explain how excited I am," said Jerry Cary, owner of the Plainfield, Indiana Detail Garage. Tweet this

In addition to offering the widest variety of premium quality auto detailing and car care products as well as unrivaled assistance from knowledgeable staff, the new Detail Garage locations will also carry forward the brand's commitment to fun, empowerment and community. Each store will host its own training courses and DIY workshops to assist people on the proper way of taking care of their vehicles while serving as the ultimate destination to gather, connect and share their passion for cars and keeping them clean.

"Despite all that the world has gone through this past year, 2020 has been a strong year for Detail Garage and we're excited to welcome our new franchise owners to the family," said Chad Zani, Director of Business Development for Detail Garage. "We can't wait to watch them grow while becoming the top car care destination in their individual communities and regions."

"I can't even explain how excited I am," said Jerry Cary, owner of the Plainfield, Indiana Detail Garage, scheduled for a mid-October grand opening. "I'm the kind of guy who has hot and cold water run to my garage so I can wash my car in the winter with gloves. Opening a Detail Garage is one of those situations in life where you stumble upon something and it becomes a reality where you say, 'I'm actually doing this.'"

"I've had a lot of cars that I had someone else detail over the years, because I was always afraid to do it myself," added Seth Gillespie, franchise owner at the Round Rock, TX location near Austin, set to open mid-November. "After talking to a detailer, I learned about Chemical Guys, and began obsessively buying their products online. Walking into a Detail Garage for the first time was literally life changing. These products and this brand changes detailers' lives. To be able to support them and the community is so exciting."

ABOUT DETAIL GARAGE

Detail Garage is the country's fastest-growing car care superstore. The nationwide retail franchise is the ultimate destination for auto detailing supplies, equipment, car care accessories and training. By combining the highest-quality products with educational detailing classes, Detail Garage has become the country's go-to retail store for car care enthusiasts, passionate car owners, and detailing professionals. After launching its initial location in Southern California, the brand has quickly expanded to over 60 locations over the last 5 years throughout the US and Canada. To find a Detail Garage near you or for more information on products, training or franchising opportunities visit www.detailgarage.com.

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Driven by adventure, a passion for shine, and a love for the road ahead, Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys family at www.chemicalguys.com.

SOURCE Detail Garage