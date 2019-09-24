Detailed Teardown and Cost Analysis of Melexis Far Infrared Thermal Sensor MLX90640 2019: Physical Analysis, Comparison with Heimann Sensor, Sensor Manufacturing Process, Cost Analysis, Selling Price
Far infrared thermal sensors are finding increased uses in myriad applications, from consumer to industrial. The ideal for this component type is to miniaturize it because it is more cost-competitive compared to microbolometers and it is adapted to smart home/smart building applications (presence and movement detection, high-precision non-contact temperature measurements, visual infrared thermometers, etc.) which represent a growing market. The consumer market means more quantity and the most integration in order to improve the component's dimensions and minimize cost. For example, integrating the lenses directly onto the die would allow switching to wafer-level packaging.
Based on a low-definition, thermopile/far infrared thermal sensor, the Melexis Sensor MLX90640 32 x 24 is dedicated to these markets. Cheaper than a microbolometer and easier to integrate, the thermopile offers very good performance for applications that do not require high-resolution images or a high frame rate.
The thermopile array sensor consists of only a 1cm3 camera (with lens). The system is made very compact and easy for integrators with a digital IC interface, and it includes a silicon lens for low-cost applications. The 32 x 24 array sensor uses a 100m pixel based on a thermopile technology for a very compact design.
This report provides a detailed teardown and cost analysis of the thermopile die where the memory is directly integrated, along with the silicon lens and the packaging. Also included is a comparison between the characteristics of both versions of the thermopile sensors from the Melexis MLX90640 Sensor, as well as a comparison with the Heiman sensor HTPA 32 x 32d. The latter comparison highlights the differences in technical choices made by each company.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview / Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Reverse Costing Methodology
Company Profile
- Melexis
- MLX90640 Datasheet
Physical Analysis
- Summary of the Physical Analysis
- Physical Analysis Methodology
- Package
- Package Views, Dimensions & Marking
- Package Opening
- Thermopile Die
- Die View & Dimensions
- Pixel & Thermocouples
- Delayering & main Blocs
- Die Process
- Sensor Die Cross-Section
- Sensor Die Process Characteristic
Physical Comparison with Heimann Sensor
Sensor Manufacturing Process
- Global Overview
- ROIC Front-End Process & Wafer Fabrication Unit
- Thermopile Front-End Process & Wafer Fabrication Unit
- Thermopile Back-End 0: Probe test & Dicing
- Silicon Lens Front-End Process
- Back-End: Final test
Cost Analysis
- Summary of the cost analysis
- Yields Explanation & Hypotheses
- Thermopile die
- Sensor Die Front-End Cost
- Sensor Die Probe Test, Thinning & Dici
- Sensor Die Wafer Cost
- Sensor Die Cost
- Silicon Lens
- Front-End Cost & Wafer Cost & Die Cos
- Component
- Back-end: Packaging Cost
- Back-end: Final Test Cost
Selling price
Feedbacks
Companies Mentioned
- Heimann
- Melexis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irwpge
