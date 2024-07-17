Detechtion Acquires EZ Ops - a Leading Oil & Gas Field and Logistics Management Solution - Extending Mobility and AI Capabilities for Customers

CALGARY, AB, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Detechtion Technologies, a leading asset-performance management solution provider based in Canada and the U.S., has announced the acquisition of EZ Ops, a Calgary-based company specializing in field operations and logistics management software solutions for the Oil and Gas industry. EZ Ops' field service management solution leverages AI-driven intelligence to prioritize field activities, maximize production, and ensure compliance. The acquisition of EZ Ops enhances Detechtion's existing presence in field service management, complementing its Fieldlink product, which serves producers and oilfield service companies in inspection, maintenance, chemical management, water hauling, and HSE activities.

Detechtion, an asset-performance management solution provider acquires EZ Ops, a field operations management company Post this Detechtion Acquires EZ Ops

This acquisition by Detechtion, a Resurgens Technology Partners portfolio company, addresses the growing need for field service management solutions that utilize data and AI capabilities, equipping operations teams with the visibility and insights required to prioritize field activities and make the labor force more productive. By uniting Detechtion's expertise in monitoring, controlling, and optimizing Oil and Gas asset performance with EZ Ops' innovative technology, the acquisition creates a best-in-class product suite designed to maximize production, extend asset life, reduce operating costs, and improve safety in the field.

"EZ Ops' field service and logistics capabilities are integrated into an AI-driven mobile solution, delivering a unique opportunity to innovate for our customers," says Chris Smith, CEO of Detechtion. "EZ Ops not only provides a cutting-edge product for field operations management but also extends AI-driven technology to our existing solutions, offering significant value to both current and future customers."

In partnership with Resurgens, Detechtion evaluated numerous field service management solutions and believes EZ Ops offers the most unique and differentiated products in the segment. "We are thrilled to join the Detechtion team," says Brandon Ambrose, CEO and Founder of EZ Ops. "As we continue to grow, we understand that a diverse set of solutions will provide greater value to our customers. Detechtion's solutions complement our offerings and together we can now offer one of the most robust solutions for the Oil and Gas industry."

Following the acquisition, Brandon will take on the role of Strategic Advisor for the combined company while Chris Smith will continue as CEO of the combined company. For more information about EZ Ops or Detechtion, visit their websites at ezops.ca and detechtion.com.

About Detechtion Technologies: Established in 1999, Detechtion Technologies is a leader in real-time asset performance management solutions for energy companies. Built on a foundation of subject matter expertise, digital twins, and data analytics, their solutions enable customers to operate more sustainably while increasing productivity and reducing costs. By utilizing Detechtion's rapidly deployed cloud solutions to connect and manage tens of thousands of remote assets and processes worldwide, our customers save millions annually. Visit them at www.detechtion.com

About EZ Ops: EZ Ops equips oil and gas operations teams with the tools to focus on the top priorities for producing the cleanest and most profitable hydrocarbons in the world. The technology is the industry's most advanced cloud-based operations platform, utilizing machine learning and AI to guide upstream oil and gas producers in reducing OPEX and emissions, positioning EZ Ops as leaders in the modern energy industry. Learn more at www.ezops.ca

About Resurgens Technology Partners: Resurgens Technology Partners is a technology-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens' growing team offers a diversity of investing, operating and talent management experience, applying an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta, with additional professionals located in Austin, London, and Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.resurgenstech.com.

Media Contact:

Timothy Lozier

[email protected]

SOURCE Detechtion Technologies