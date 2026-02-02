Detechtion Launches OneView Compression™ Platform to Deliver a Single Trusted View of Gas Compressor Fleet Data

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Detechtion Technologies today announced the launch of OneView Compression™, a new software platform designed to unify gas compressor fleet data into one clear, consistent view for better day-to-day decision-making.

The OneView Compression™ Platform delivers a single source of truth for compressor fleet performance.

Many operators and leasing companies manage gas compressors across multiple vendors and systems, which can make it difficult to reconcile what is happening in the field, validate downtime, and align internal teams and service providers around the same facts. OneView Compression™ connects to existing systems and standardizes key operational data so teams can respond faster, reduce manual effort, and improve accountability.

"OneView Compression™ platform was built for the realities our customers face every day: data spread across portals, inconsistent downtime logic, and too much time spent reconciling reports instead of improving performance," said William Standifird, CEO of Detechtion. "With OneView, teams can work from the same standardized dataset, spot issues earlier, and strengthen accountability across the stakeholders responsible for uptime."

OneView Compression™ platform includes:

Unified fleet dashboard that brings compressor runtime, measurements, alarms, and downtime into one view



that brings compressor runtime, measurements, alarms, and downtime into one view Integration with existing telemetry and data sources without requiring proprietary hardware



without requiring proprietary hardware Standardized data structures and downtime logic so teams do not have to build and maintain custom models



so teams do not have to build and maintain custom models A scalable, secure deployment with a cloud-based architecture and role-based access control



with a cloud-based architecture and role-based access control An optional path to deeper insights through advanced analytics, including digital twin analytics powered by Detechtion's Enalysis software

OneView Compression™ is available now. To learn more or request a demo, contact Detechtion Technologies.

About Detechtion Technologies

Established in 1999, Detechtion Technologies helps optimize the performance of gas compression assets with integrated solutions and expert support that turns operational data into action. With 25+ years serving the compression market and 250+ years of engineering and compression expertise across its team, Detechtion supports 100+ customers worldwide, 10,000+ global users, and 8,000,000+ horsepower managed, including service to 10 of the top 20 oil and gas producers in North America. Learn more via the company's website www.detechtion.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Detechtion Technologies