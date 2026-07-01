Detechtion Technologies Rebrands as Detechtion.AI

HOUSTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Detechtion Technologies today announced its rebrand as Detechtion.AI, reflecting the company's commitment to helping oil and gas, energy, and industrial operators apply AI-driven intelligence across complex operations.

The new brand marks the company's next step as artificial intelligence continues to reshape how technology is built, how operational data is used, and how customers are supported. As Detechtion.AI, the company is focused on making AI a practical and trusted part of daily decision-making across natural gas compression assets.

"Technology is moving fast, and our customers need partners who can help them turn that change into real operational value," said William Standifird, Chief Executive Officer of Detechtion.AI. "The Detechtion.AI brand reflects how we are adapting the way we build products, support customers, and deliver insight. Our goal is to bring together secure AI tools, advanced analytics, and deep domain expertise to help customers make better decisions across their operations."

Since 1999, Detechtion has supported upstream and midstream oil and gas operators and natural gas compression service providers with deep engineering and gas compression expertise. Its integrated suite of solutions combines edge monitoring and control, digital twin optimization, fleet visibility, and dedicated engineering support into one compression-focused platform.

The company is building on that foundation with AI-enabled tools and workflows designed to support faster product development, shorter release cycles, stronger cybersecurity, and continued product reliability.

Detechtion.AI's vision is to make AI-driven intelligence seamlessly embedded in operational decisions, helping customers operate safer, more reliably, and more efficiently across their compression assets. By combining domain expertise with advanced analytics and AI, the company helps customers optimize performance and uptime, reduce risk, manage operating expenses and emissions, improve visibility, and scale digital innovation.

By using AI to better understand support needs and recurring product issues, Detechtion.AI aims to connect customer feedback more directly into product development and service delivery. Customers can expect more responsive support and expanded self-service capabilities for routine questions and issues.

Going forward, Detechtion.AI will remain committed to high-quality technology products, customer service, ethical business practices, and human-centered innovation. The company will continue using technology to augment human expertise, protect data, and deliver outcomes customers can trust.

About Detechtion.AI

Established in 1999, Detechtion.AI helps optimize the performance of gas compression assets with integrated solutions and expert support that turns operational data into action. With 25+ years serving the compression market and 250+ years of engineering and compression expertise across its team, Detechtion.AI supports 100+ customers worldwide, 10,000+ global users, and 8,000,000+ horsepower managed, including service to 10 of the top 20 oil and gas producers in North America. Learn more via the company's website www.detechtion.ai or email [email protected].

SOURCE Detechtion.AI