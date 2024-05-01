Detect-ION announces new funding to revolutionize health diagnostics in low-income regions

TAMPA, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Detect-ION, with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will apply its cutting-edge breath diagnostic technology in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), further driving its vision to develop and apply mass spectrometry for the masses. This visionary project will leverage Detect-ION's chip-scale mass spectrometry for point-of-care breath diagnostics in LMICs, with an initial focus on detecting malaria and tuberculosis (TB) in human subjects across central Africa.

Through the utilization of advanced mass spectrometry techniques, the project seeks to provide affordable and timely health diagnostics, potentially saving hundreds of thousands of lives annually. Dr. Ashish Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of Detect-ION, expressed his optimism for the project, stating, "We hope to demonstrate a sensitivity and accuracy rate high enough to enable early and crucial interventions for improved clinical outcomes. By harnessing the power of high-resolution mass spectrometry of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) for robust biomarker discovery and applying those VOC models via Detect-ION's portable chip-scale mass spectrometry, this initiative aims to bring laboratory-grade diagnostics to the field to make them accessible to the masses."

The project's ultimate goal is to bridge the gap in healthcare disparities and provide vital health solutions to disadvantaged communities. During this 16-month project, Detect-ION will pioneer the advancement of the diagnostic capabilities of miniaturized mass spectrometry, with human trials of this groundbreaking tool being conducted in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Working closely with strategic partners across three continents, these trials will not only optimize the detection algorithms, but will also provide invaluable insights into the logistics of conducting clinical research in diverse global settings.

As Detect-ION, supported by the Gates Foundation funding, pushes the boundaries of fieldable and affordable mass spectrometry, the world stands on the brink of a transformative era in healthcare innovation that promises to bring hope and healing to those who need it most.

SOURCE Detect-ION