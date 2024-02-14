Detect-ION Bags High-Profile IARPA PICARD Research Contract to Develop Game-Changing Sensor for Rapid Detection of Aerosolized Chemical Threats.

14 Feb, 2024

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Detect-ION, the pioneering Deep-Tech startup, has secured a groundbreaking research contract from the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) to revolutionize the way aerosolized chemical threats are detected and identified. With the rise in terrorist attacks, industrial accidents, and military situations, the U.S. government and intelligence community are in desperate need of cutting-edge technology to swiftly and accurately identify dangerous chemical particulates. 

Leveraging their unrivaled expertise, Detect-ION will develop an ultra-compact and versatile sensor that will handle this crucial security challenge with ease. The next generation miniature sensor platform, aptly named "SPECTRAL," will autonomously detect and identify aerosolized chemical threats even at low exposure levels, ensuring nothing goes undetected. "Aerosols may be invisible, but the dangers they pose are very real," states Dr. Ashish Chaudhary, the mind behind the SPECTRAL project. "Our objective is to create a robust, low-SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) sensor that not only efficiently collects and detects hazardous substances but also identifies them with pinpoint accuracy. Through innovative hardware design and the implementation of cutting-edge artificial intelligence, we aim to make critical decision-making easier and faster than ever before." 

The SPECTRAL project, spearheaded by Detect-ION, will embark on a thrilling journey of high-risk, high-reward research, pushing the boundaries of what is possible to create a sensor system that is fully fieldable and capable of handling even the most complex aerosolized environments. Collaborating with three top-tier subcontractors, Detect-ION will select and adapt the most effective aerosol collection approach to unlock the full potential of their groundbreaking sensor system. "We are immensely proud to be chosen as the sensor integration lead for the prestigious SPECTRAL project," declares Dr. Chaudhary. "This contract is a testament to Detect-ION's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize intelligence collection. With the help of our esteemed partners, we are confident in our ability to achieve the program's objectives and make a lasting impact on national security and beyond." 

About Detect-ION: Detect-ION, a trailblazing Deep-Tech startup founded in 2021 and based in their state-of-the-art 4000 sqft laboratory in Tampa, Florida, is at the forefront of developing next-generation sensor technologies for CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive) applications. Their groundbreaking innovations have broad applications in national security, public health, environmental monitoring, and life sciences. 

