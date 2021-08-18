DetectaChem Adds Smartphone Explosive Detection to MobileDetect App

The innovative MobileDetect App utilizes integrated smart devices to analyze colorimetric reactions after substance sampling on MobileDetect swab test pouches. Patented algorithms within the app produce an automated detection result, which can be shared from the app via email, text and other transfer methods. The new explosive threat detection capability adds to the MobileDetect App's established drug, narcotic and bio detection, including molecular FDA-authorized COVID-19 testing .

DetectaChem has a long and successful history developing industry-leading explosive detection products including the SEEKERe which was developed with the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.K. Ministry of Defence and is used in every branch of the U.S. military. The new MobileDetect App's explosive detection capability is derived from the patented SEEKERe automated detection technology.

Travis Kisner, COO of DetectaChem says, "We are excited to provide an accurate and easy-to-use explosive detection solution to the masses. The world is focused on COVID-19, but explosive threats remain a priority. We believe that all public safety professionals and the general public should have access to affordable technology for an added layer of screening and protection."

The MobileDetect App explosive detection capability has been extensively tested, validated and used by numerous federal, state and local entities. Key applications include package or bag testing, unknown powder sampling, hand and clothing testing, vehicle and other transportation testing and more.

The MobileDetect App is free and available now on Apple and Android app stores. Corresponding explosive detection swab test pouches can be purchased at the DetectaChem Online Store.

About DetectaChem Inc.

Established in 2005, DetectaChem is a Texas, USA-based privately-held company and manufacturer of rapidly deployable, handheld, intelligent, and easy-to-operate threat detection systems deployed around the world. DetectaChem is proud to be a strong supporter of the U.S. military, law enforcement and all first responders. More information at www.DetectaChem.com.

