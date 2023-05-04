DetectedX's Radiology Online Learning Centre Passes 4,500 Users

DetectedX will Showcase New Interactive Educational Technology at SBI

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DetectedX, the leaders in intelligent interactive educational technology, announced today that it has surpassed 4,500 users of its Radiology Online Learning Centre. Users, which range from large radiology groups, national screening programs, academic centers to individual radiologists across the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia, have completed more than 10,000 educational modules, interacting with more than 100,000 images.

DetectedX will showcase its on-demand, web-based training platform, which improves radiological detection rates, at the SBI Breast Imaging Symposium, May 4-7, in Maryland (Booth #401). The company also announced that the Canadian Society of Breast Imaging has selected DetectedX to provide annual CME for radiologists working in Canada. The agreement, which includes providing web-based education via DetectedX's interactive learning platform, was signed immediately prior to SBI.

The Company also recently launched MyImageDx, a fully customizable, interactive learning platform providing radiology educators the ability to design and deliver image-based learning using DetectedX's award-winning templates and approaches. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.DetectedX.com.

DetectedX was founded to help radiologists and doctors worldwide to diagnose cases of breast cancer, lung cancer, and COVID-19 faster and more accurately. Designed to improve radiologists' ability to correctly detect breast lesions in 2D and 3D Mammography, the Radiology Online Learning Centre has been proven to help clinicians improve the ability to detect and diagnose breast cancer cases, showing a 34% improvement in the accuracy of diagnosing difficult cases.

"Since launching into the U.S. at SBI last year, we have experienced tremendous momentum with new users and exciting new educational content. We are pleased to continue this momentum at this year's meeting, showcasing our enhanced breast imaging educational content built specifically to improve radiology education around the world," said Professor Patrick Brennan, CEO DetectedX and Chair, Diagnostic Imaging, the University of Sydney.

ABOUT DETECTEDX

DetectedX's Radiology Online Learning Centre, focusing on diagnostic accuracy and driven by artificial intelligence, is revolutionizing disease detection in 150 countries. The on-demand, web-based training platform has been proven to improve the accuracy of diagnosing difficult cases by 34%.

SOURCE DetectedX