Detectify Recognized as a Sample Vendor in External Attack Surface Management Category in Gartner® research

BOSTON and STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Detectify, the External Attack Surface Management platform powered by elite ethical hackers, today announced that it is included in the 2023 Gartner "Competitive Landscape for External Attack Surface Management" report. Detectify was also identified as an External Attack Surface Management (EASM) Sample Vendor in 2023 Gartner "Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security" and "Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security in Manufacturing" reports. Detectify is the first vendor since 2016 to address some of the use cases that align with the EASM space.

Gartner defines EASM as "the processes, technology and professional services deployed to discover internet-facing enterprise assets and systems and exposures that could be exploited by malicious threat actors." Gartner notes that "EASM is a foundational component of continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) programs because it supports the first three phases of CTEM: scoping, discovery and prioritization."

"As attack surfaces expand and perimeters become more fractured, External Attack Surface Management becomes an increasingly important component of any company's defense strategy," said Rickard Carlsson, CEO and Co-Founder, Detectify. "With faster development lifecycles, the modernization of tech stacks and DevOpsSec being distributed across security teams, organizations need a scalable approach to managing all the assets on their network in order to gain an understanding of how a bad actor might attack them. We are glad that Gartner recognizes the EASM landscape and are pleased to be included in this report."

Detectify remains one of the only stand-alone vendors that is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of AppSec and ProdSec teams through its Surface Monitoring and Application Scanning products, greatly reducing false positives and providing critical visibility into the various methods used to discover Internet-facing assets, such as scraping or brute forcing.

For more information on how EASM fills the gaps missed by current AppSec tooling, visit https://detectify.com/resources/ebooks-whitepapers/how-easm-is-outpacing-dast

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

