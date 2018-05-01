Detecting and Deterring Workplace Violence - ESA Experts Provide Tips to Help Businesses Better Manage Workplace Security

"Emerging technologies that combine access control, video analytics and unmanned guard stations with emergency response systems are key components of workplace security for both small and large businesses," says Rempel. "To be effective, an access control system requires consistent management, close attention to detail and employee training. Access cards and employee badges must be kept up to date. If an employee resigns or is dismissed, their electronic access code needs to be deleted from the system – and their access card, employee badge and keys should be collected."

Employers should also maximize their video surveillance with analytics and audio capabilities to discourage threats from suspicious activities such as loitering. "If your video surveillance detects a person or group of people loitering after hours, video analytics in conjunction with IP speakers can alert them that they are under surveillance and their actions are being recorded. Businesses can do this with a pre-recorded message or through a monitoring center with a live video feed," Katz says.

Katz also notes that early detection and mass notification are critical in an active threat situation. "An early warning system is very important. Communications technologies such as SMS messages directly to employees' phones, email, intercom systems and even panic buttons can alert employees to the threat and what action they should take. "Your employees need to have clear instructions," Rempel says. "Do they evacuate, shelter in place or take other measures?"

Rempel and Katz emphasize employee training as the most important component – it's people, process and technology working in tandem that provides an effective workplace security strategy.

