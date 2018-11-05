Detector Technology Acquires ETP Ion Detect

PALMER, Mass., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Detector Technology, Inc., ("DeTech") a leader in analytical instrument contract design and manufacturing, with its roots in mass spectrometry, announced the acquisition of industry-leading electron multiplier manufacturer ETP Ion Detect Pty Ltd ("ETP"), based in Sydney, Australia.

"The ETP acquisition substantially expands our product offering and realizes our market leading vision in mass spectrometry components, subassemblies and contract manufacturing," said Jay Ray, President and CEO of DeTech. "Combining our respective technologies allows us to provide world class solutions for next generation mass spectrometers, particularly in the robust clinical and life science applied markets."

Following the merger between DeTech and SIS in January of 2018, the addition of ETP enhances the group's manufacturing and engineering resources, allowing the aggregated group to accelerate development and prioritize value-added detection solutions for next generation client product lines.

"The synergies that both companies have with a customer-focused approach and high technical engagement is a great fit," said Colin Jump, CEO of ETP. "We are very excited to be part of the DeTech vision for providing leading-edge manufacturing and innovative products."

The DeTech parent company, which provides bespoke OEM R&D and production for a wide range of sample prep, automation, pumping and analytical solutions, will remain headquartered in Palmer, MA, while maintaining the recently-built world-class ETP manufacturing, development and support in Australia.

DeTech is a portfolio company of Ampersand Capital Partners. Financial terms of the ETP acquisition were not disclosed.

About Detector Technology, Inc.

Detector Technology, Inc. is a strategic OEM supplier for key products and manufacturing service for analytical and laboratory equipment manufacturers. DeTech's manufacturing vertical integration strategy allows for rapid to market product development and best in class costing while delivering high quality and service. Additional information is available at www.detechinc.com.

About ETP Ion Detect

ETP Ion Detect is the market leader for electron multipliers for all major industry mass spectrometers. ETP's innovation and strong technical development team has produced solutions that allow for increased capabilities within the mass spectrometer. Additional information is available at www.etp-ms.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of our core healthcare sectors, including Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genewiz, Talecris Biotherapeutics and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. For more information, please visit www.ampersandcapital.com.

