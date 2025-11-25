Detego Global Launches Case Management Platform for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Teams

HORSHAM, England, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Detego Global , the company behind the award-winning Unified Digital Forensics Platform, is proud to announce the launch of Detego Case Manager for DFIR, a powerful, purpose-built platform designed to meet the evolving demands of digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) teams worldwide.

Detego Global

Developed in close collaboration with investigative professionals, Detego Case Manager for DFIR addresses the real-world challenges of managing high-volume, complex digital investigations across multiple locations and touchpoints, whether on scene or in the laboratory. Detego Global's new platform delivers full-spectrum case management from a tailored perspective. It brings together evidence tracking, audit logging, workflow automation, task and performance management, compliance controls, and more, all within one secure and highly auditable system. Team leaders and administrators can access instant metrics on all cases within seconds, providing real-time visibility into efficiency and enabling swift, data-backed decision-making.

"We've worked hand in hand with digital forensic investigators, incident responders, law enforcement, military, and corporate professionals to design a platform that truly meets the operational demands they face every day," said Alex Kirk, Global Sales Director of Detego Global. "Detego Case Manager for DFIR reflects the practical input of experts worldwide, combining streamlined workflows with powerful data insights and compliance features that modern investigations require."

Key features include:

Fully compliant/audit-friendly investigation management with timestamped notes and specifics, full audit trails, and an unbroken chain of custody

Customisable, pre-built workflows designed by DFIR experts and a visual workflow builder to streamline and accelerate investigations

Centralised evidence and data collection, unifying physical and digital exhibits, ISO-compliant forms, and seamless integration of evidence from third-party tools

Smart task management with Kanban-style tracking, automation, role-based permissions, escalation paths, and collaboration tools for full visibility and accountability

Entity management that maps and traces relationships across people, devices, locations, and cases to uncover hidden links and patterns

Built-in insights and reporting, including real-time performance metrics, case timelines, dashboards, and logs to support informed decision-making, efficient resource allocation, and early identification and elimination of bottlenecks

The platform is available as an on-premise or cloud-hosted solution and includes optional add-ons such as custom workflow development and database integrations. Detego Case Manager for DFIR can be deployed rapidly, with tailored onboarding, user guides and ongoing support to ensure immediate operational impact. A fully functional 30-day trial is also available.

Detego Case Manager for DFIR sets a new benchmark in digital investigation management, delivering control, clarity, and consistency across every stage of the forensic life cycle.

To request a trial, users can visit: https://detegoglobal.com/cmtrial/

https://player.vimeo.com/video/1111243018 (embedded video)

About Detego Global

Detego Global is the company behind the Detego Unified Digital Forensics Platform and Detego Case Manager. These solutions are trusted by military, law enforcement, and enterprise teams in more than 70 countries. The company's technologies enable investigators to swiftly triage devices, rapidly extract and analyse digital evidence at scale, and streamline every aspect of investigations. Detego Global enables investigative teams to combat serious crimes, including child exploitation, human trafficking, terrorism, and fraud, with greater speed and accuracy.

Contact

Director of Marketing

Buddhika Karunasekara

Detego Global

[email protected]

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832046/Detego_Global.jpg

SOURCE Detego Global