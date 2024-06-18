Detergent Market size is set to grow by USD 33.9 billion from 2024-2028, growth in hospitality sector to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global detergent market size is estimated to grow by USD 33.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. Growth in hospitality sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing acceptance of liquid detergents. However, high price wars poses a challenge. Key market players include Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Diversey Holdings Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corp., KERSIA GROUP, Lanxess AG, Lion Corp., McBride Plc, Oxiteno SA, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tetra Laval SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global detergent market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Powder and Liquid), End-user (Household and Commercial and industrial), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Diversey Holdings Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corp., KERSIA GROUP, Lanxess AG, Lion Corp., McBride Plc, Oxiteno SA, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tetra Laval SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Liquid detergent's introduction to the market led to notable advantages over powder detergents and bars. These benefits include complete water dissolution, absence of residual stains, and unobstructed washing machine process flow. Consequently, consumer preference for liquid detergent has increased, contributing significantly to the detergent industry's expansion.

The detergent market is currently experiencing significant growth with key players focusing on innovation and sustainability. Detergents with fabric softeners and bleach are popular choices among consumers. Powder and liquid detergents are the dominant types in the market. The use of biodegradable and eco-friendly ingredients is a trending development. Dishwashing detergents are also gaining traction due to their effectiveness and convenience. The market is competitive with companies adding advanced features to their products to attract customers. The future of the detergent market looks promising with continued innovation and consumer demand.

Market Challenges

The global detergent market experiences intense price competition among vendors, particularly in the highly concentrated industry. Unorganized players offer lower-priced alternatives, making competitive pricing crucial. Price elasticity in the detergent market means even small price changes significantly impact demand. Consumers, especially those in lower, middle, and middle-upper income segments, prioritize affordability, leading to high brand-switching. Liquid detergents have higher manufacturing costs due to expensive raw materials and packaging, making them pricier than substitutes. Local brands' presence increases competition, forcing global players to maintain profit margins and pass on costs to consumers. This can hinder market penetration, particularly in developing regions.

The detergent market faces several challenges. Consumers seek effective and eco-friendly products, leading to the need for advanced formulations. Detergent manufacturers must balance cost and innovation to meet these demands. Distribution channels also pose challenges, as consumers prefer convenience and quick delivery. Regulations and sustainability concerns add complexity, requiring companies to adapt and innovate. Competition is fierce, with numerous brands vying for market share. Additionally, changing consumer preferences and trends necessitate continuous product development. Overall, the detergent industry requires strategic planning and agility to address these challenges and thrive in a dynamic market.

Segment Overview

This detergent market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Powder

1.2 Liquid End-user 2.1 Household

2.2 Commercial and industrial Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Powder- The detergent market is dominated by powder detergents, which are conveniently offered in powder form for various applications such as hard surface cleaning and laundry. Soap is included in these powders, primarily functioning as a foam depressant. Key markets like China, India, and Brazil drive growth in the powder detergent sector, making it the largest segment in the global detergent market in 2023. However, liquid detergents are projected to lead during the forecast period due to their slower growth in comparison.

Research Analysis

The detergent market encompasses a wide range of products designed to clean and freshen laundry. These include liquid detergent, powder detergent, fabric softener, enzyme detergent, bleach additives, and stain remover. Detergent tablets and detergent pods are also popular formats. Bio-based detergent is a growing segment, as consumers seek eco-friendly alternatives. The market is driven by increasing consumer awareness about hygiene and cleanliness, as well as advancements in detergent technology. Detergent ingredients, such as surfactants and enzymes, play a crucial role in the effectiveness of these products.

Market Research Overview

The detergent market encompasses a wide range of cleaning agents designed to remove dirt and stains from various surfaces. These products are essential in both household and industrial settings, with applications including dishwashing, laundry, and surface cleaning. Detergents are available in various forms, such as powders, liquids, and tablets, catering to diverse consumer preferences. The market is driven by factors like increasing population, rising disposable income, and growing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of eco-friendly and biodegradable detergents, addressing the growing concern for environmental sustainability. The detergent market is a significant sector, offering numerous opportunities for innovation and growth.

