Detergent Market Size to Grow by USD 24.57 Bn| 53% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Key Market Driver:

The rising consumer awareness regarding hygiene has been an instrumental factor in the detergent market growth during the forecast period. There has been a considerable rise in the spending on home care products, particularly, from the middle-class population. The growth is expected owing to the increasing demand from the laundry care industry, the consciousness regarding personal hygiene, and clean surroundings which will stimulate the demand for laundry and household cleaning products. Furthermore, the rising adoption of washing machines for laundry services will also boost the global organic laundry detergents market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Challenges:

The high price wars between the key vendors due to imperative competitive pricing. The unorganized players offer low-quality products at lower prices than the organized players, which attract the lower, middle, and middle-upper income segments of consumers. The high cost of raw materials such as chemical/organic ingredients and natural fragrances, and packaging costs are major factors for the high price of liquid detergents than other substitute products such as powder and bar detergents.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report

Key Market Segment Analysis

The detergent market report is segmented by End-user (Household and Commercial and industrial), Type (Powder and Liquid), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The household end-user segment held the largest detergent market share in 2020 and will continue to account for the largest share by 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of detergent by the household sector for washing clothes at home.

By type, the detergent powers segment was the largest revenue-generating segment of the market. The main advantage of detergent powders is that they are easy to use and remove dust, dirt, grease, oil, and other environmental pollutants with ease and effectiveness. The growth of the global organic laundry detergents market for powder detergents is being driven by the rising demand for products from China, India, and Brazil.

APAC will be the leading region with 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for detergent in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in demand for detergents due to the adoption of washing machines in households and commercial establishments such as hotels and resorts will facilitate the detergent market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Developed countries like Japan and developing countries such as India and China are witnessing high sales of liquid detergents. In addition, the predominant usage of powder detergents in most of the emerging economies in the region will further fuel the global organic laundry detergents market's growth during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Company Analysis

The detergent market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Companies are engaging in the launch of innovative products and strengthening their leadership with mergers and acquisitions of other regional players. For instance, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA signed a material development agreement with Nexa3D for next-generation functional polymer in November 2021. The company also launched SLA 3D printing resin for its open materials platform around the same time in the last year.

Some Dominant Companies Covered in this Report are:-

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.



Colgate-Palmolive Co.



Ecolab Inc.



Henkel AG and Co. KGaA



Kao Corp.



Lion Corp.



McBride Plc



Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc



The Procter and Gamble Co.



Unilever Group

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Scented Candles Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Detergent Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 24.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Ecolab Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Lion Corp., McBride Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Liquid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Ecolab Inc.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

Lion Corp.

McBride Plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio