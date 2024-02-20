Detergent You Need to Squeeze to Believe: Swash® Laundry Detergent Launches Fresh New Look

News provided by

Swash® Laundry Detergent

20 Feb, 2024, 08:03 ET

The brand's new advertising campaign pleads the case for a better way to do laundry featuring Hollywood's favorite juror, Ronald Gladden

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation's original laundry detergent, Swash®, is flipping the detergent world on its cap and putting a spin on laundry routines with a bold new look and feel debuting at retailers this month.

While Swash® Laundry Detergent is still the trusted, ultra-concentrated and simple-to-use formula, consumers will notice all new packaging featuring bright, bold colors and a playful new look for the brand, as well as a re-engineered Auto-Stop Top for even easier dosing.

Continue Reading
The newly rebranded Swash® Laundry Detergent is available in three scents that just make sense: Smells Like Clean Laundry, Smells Like Nothing, and Smells Like Vacation.
The newly rebranded Swash® Laundry Detergent is available in three scents that just make sense: Smells Like Clean Laundry, Smells Like Nothing, and Smells Like Vacation.
The new Swash® campaign, “Laundry Court,” puts the laundry detergent in the courtroom with Jury Duty’s Ronald Gladden and pleads the case for a better way to do laundry.
The new Swash® campaign, “Laundry Court,” puts the laundry detergent in the courtroom with Jury Duty’s Ronald Gladden and pleads the case for a better way to do laundry.

"We're thrilled to reveal a reimagined aesthetic for Swash that reflects the power and personality of this small but mighty detergent bottle," said Amanda Herman, Brand Manager, CPG at Whirlpool Corporation. "Swash has so much to offer consumers with its 8x concentrated formula and this rebrand will help give it the attention it deserves."

To celebrate the unfathomable feat of a detergent bottle tackling a mountain of dirty laundry, Swash® Laundry Detergent launched a new advertising campaign titled, "Laundry Court." The spots feature Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden making a return to the jury box as a courtroom deliberates the seemingly impossible concept that Swash® Laundry Detergent can make it easy to clean up even the wildest of laundry messes.

The #1 brand recommended by Whirlpool, Maytag, and Amana brands[1], one bottle of Swash® Laundry Detergent fits in the palm of your hand and washes 80 regular loads of laundry. It also comes in three scents: Smells Like Clean Laundry, Smells Like Nothing and Smells Like Vacation and is compatible with HE and non-HE washing machines.

Additional Product Information:
With more than 100 years of laundry experience, Swash® Laundry Detergent allows users to do more, using less.

  • Auto-Stop Top: The newly redesigned cap takes the guesswork out of measuring and dispenses the right amount of detergent every time.
  • Ultra-Concentrated: The specially formulated detergent washes 80 regular loads per bottle. It's 8x concentrated so you need less than regular detergent and can be used in all machines.
  • Scents: With two fragrances and an unscented option, clothes will smell fresh and clean.
    • Smells Like Clean Laundry: Infuse laundry with the scent of fresh linen that smells, well, clean.
    • Smells Like Nothing: Knock laundry scentless with a fragrance and dye-free formula.
    • Smells Like Vacation: Bring a little bit of that island getaway craving to every load.

Grab a bottle of the newly rebranded Swash® Laundry Detergent, now available online from Amazon and Whirlpool at an MSRP of $17.99. To learn more, visit https://www.swash.com/.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

1 Swash and the other mentioned brands are all owned and distributed by Whirlpool Corporation

SOURCE Swash® Laundry Detergent

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.