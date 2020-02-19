Detergents Market to Rise up to ~US$ 157 Billion by 2027 on Account of Increasing Demand From End-use Application Sectors - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent research report published by Transparency Market Research, the global detergents market is projected to exhibit a moderate CAGR of ~4% for the given period of forecast ranging from 2019 to 2027. With this growth rate, the global market will reach to a new valuation worth around US$157 bn by 2027-fall.

Detergents are a mix of surfactants and different other chemicals that have superior cleansing characteristics in diluted solutions. Some of the key elements in detergents are sodium laureth sulfate, sodium lauryl sulfate, and alkyl benzene sulfonates among others.

Key Findings of the Research Report:

Based on type of product, the segment of anionic detergents accounted for a larger share in the market back in year 2018. These anionic detergents have anionic surfactants that are easy to manufacture as well as quite cost effective. Hence, the production process is less complicated, more efficient, and cost effective as well. This has prompted the demand for the particular segment.

Based on form, the segment of powdered detergents has been the dominant one. The segment is expected to continue to lead the global market in coming years of the forecast period as there is growing demand for powdered detergents in laundry applications. Moreover, their easy affordability and usability makes them a highly preferred choice over others.

In terms of application, the global detergent market is further segmented into food and beverages processing, animal hygiene, laundry care, household cleaning, and personal care among others. Of these, the segment of laundry care is expected to be the leading one with increasing usage and demand from both commercial as well as residential sector.

Global Detergents Market – Important Driving Factors

There are multiple factors that are helping to shape the overall development of the global detergents market. Some of the vital driving factors are mentioned below:

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for detergents from the laundry care application segment. This is due to the growing per capita consumption of these products, mainly across the emerging economies across the globe.

With the strong and robust reach of FMCG sector across the globe, the sales of washing machines and dishwashers has considerably improved. These machines are garnering solid popularity across residential as well as commercial sectors. Furthermore, there has been a growing awareness about these products and their benefits. All these factors are thus expected to drive the development of the global detergents market.

Another important factor that is helping to drive the development of the global market is the increasing levels of product innovation. The companies in the market are making use of advanced technologies to provide highly innovative products that will cater to the evolving demands of the end-use consumers. For instance, the introduction of new fragrances in home care products is an emerging trend observed in the global market.

Global Detergents Market – Important Restraining Factor

Even though the detergents market is moving towards a robust market valuation, there are a few factors that may impede its growth and stop it from reaching its complete potential. Some of the key restraining factors are mentioned below:

There are a few health and environment related concerns regarding the use of synthetic detergents. Chemicals used in the manufacturing of these detergents can cause irritation in skin and eye. Such cases have led to slowing down the market growth.

However, it does provides a lucrative business opportunity for the development bio-based organic detergents.

Unorganized dumping of detergents in natural water sources through industrial and domestic wastewater is also a big cause of concern for the development of the market. There are some strict regulations in place now to conserve environment from the harmful effects of detergent dumping.

Global Detergents Market – Geographical Outlook

Contribution in terms of value of the Asia Pacific region was around 35% in the year 2018. The growth of the regional market is being dominated by increasing demand from emerging economies such as India , China , Indonesia , and other ASEAN countries. The demand is particularly high for laundry detergents.

in the year 2018. The growth of the regional market is being dominated by increasing demand from emerging economies such as , , , and other ASEAN countries. The demand is particularly high for laundry detergents. Another important factor for the growth of the detergents market in Asia Pacific is the growing penetration of premium FMCG products such as dishwasher and washing machines in these emerging economies.

is the growing penetration of premium FMCG products such as dishwasher and washing machines in these emerging economies. On the other hand, the regional segment of North America is expected to grow steadily in the coming years of the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to growing demand for animal care products because of the commercialization of application-based detergents in the region.

Global Detergents Market – Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global detergents market is quite fragmented due to presence of several key players. These companies are increasingly focusing on introducing new products with latest technologies. The companies are also forming strategic alliances and partnerships to stay ahead of the competitive curve. Some of the key brands in the global market are Huntsman Corporation LLC, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Kao Corporation, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Stepan Company, Oxiteno, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd., DeLava, Neogen Corporation, and Theseo Group.

Global Detergents Market, by Product

Cationic Detergents

Anionic Detergents

Zwitterionic (Ampholytic) Detergents

Non-ionic Detergents

Bio-based Cleaners

Detergents Market, by Form

Liquids/Gels

Powders

Tablets/Bars

Detergents Market, by Application

Food & Beverage Processing

Dairy Processing



Meat Processing



Beverage Processing

Animal Hygiene

Poultry



Dairy Animals



Pigs



Pets



Others (including Equine and Aqua)

Laundry Care

Detergent Powders



Detergent Cakes/Bars



Laundry Liquids



Fabric Softeners



Monodose Packs



Stain & Odor Eliminators

Household Cleaning

Floor Cleaners



Glass Cleaners



Ceramic Cleaners



Wood Cleaners

Dishwashers

Personal Care

Hair Care



Skin Care



Others

Fuel Additives

Others (Biological Reagents and Laboratory Use)

Global Detergents Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

