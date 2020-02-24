Deteriorating Human Rights Violations in Rwanda: Mysterious Death of the Rwandan Gospel Music Singer, Kizito Mihigo in Police Detention

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 26 years since the end of the genocide that claimed the lives of about 800,000 people, Rwanda has made a remarkable social and economic recovery that has attracted many investors to an extent that there has been even a proposal for the country to host the 26th Commonwealth Summit. But it should also be noted that this transformation accompanied by economic boom is also shadowed by an increasingly grim outlook on political space, freedom of speech but above all gravel human rights violations. We have seen cases of arbitrary arrest of opposition leaders, activists, their family members, and many others who voice a dissenting opinion from that of the current government. But the troubling development this week has been the mysterious death of one of the most admired Rwandan Gospel Singer, Kizito Mihigo who died in police detention at Remera.

Amnesty International, other National Human Rights Networks, and concerned diaspora Rwandan community in US invite you to join a press conference on February 26, 2020 at 1.30pm EST.

Location: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20045

The press conference will discuss deteriorating human rights conditions in Rwanda, intensive torture done in detentions, the death of the gospel singer, the disturbing frequent news of forced disappearance cases and continuous denial of democratic values to Rwandans in general.

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Gilbert Mwenedata at 202-774-0847 or gmwenedata@gmail.com.

SOURCE Amnesty International, other National Human Rights Networks, and concerned diaspora Rwandan community in US