Determining and Managing your Enterprise Project Risk: 2023 Risk Analysis Webinar

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Determining and Managing your Project Risk - The Risk Analysis" webinar has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Effective risk management allows project management to identify the project's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and most importantly any threats that can impact the project.

Project management must always plan for unexpected events and have contingency plans in place in the event bad things happen. To ensure any project's success, the strategy for defining how risks will be handled must be pre-planned and ready to implement at a moment's notice.

Risk management is a project component that is often forgotten or ignored by project managers who substitute dreams of sugarplums dancing in their heads for the harsh realities of the tough world of managing projects. Risk is real and is lurking around every corner of the project. Effective and successful project managers recognize that fact and that achieving a project's end state depends on planning, preparation, results, and evaluation. Resources available are limited - therefore a focused response to Risk Management is needed.

This webinar will discuss project risk - how to identify it, how to quantify it, how to mitigate it, and how to prevent it from being realized. Developing and employing a risk analysis is fundamental to this management process and what makes risk management happen.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Identify the project's risks.
  • Communicate about the risks inherent in the project..
  • Recognize the difference between opportunity and threats
  • Conduct the analysis - prioritize the risks.
  • Assess the risks.
  • Formulate responses to the risks identified.
  • Formulate contingency plans for those risks that warrant it.
  • Monitor and manage risks throughout the life of the project.

Speaker

Charles Paul is an instructional designer and management consultant with over 30 years experience providing training and consulting services to regulated industries. He has installed quality systems and designed and developed GMP and operational documentation and training programs for foods and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotech, cosmetics, and consumer product OTC industries.

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fr8ai

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

What Managers Need to Know About EEO Compliance and Workplace Harassment Prevention Webinar

What Managers Need to Know About EEO Compliance and Workplace Harassment Prevention Webinar

The "What Managers Need to Know About EEO Compliance and Workplace Harassment Prevention" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
Virtual Seminar on The Synergy Between ADA, FMLA, and Workers' Comp: Demystifying The Bermuda Triangle Of Employment Law

Virtual Seminar on The Synergy Between ADA, FMLA, and Workers' Comp: Demystifying The Bermuda Triangle Of Employment Law

The "4-Hour Virtual Seminar on The Synergy Between ADA, FMLA, and Workers' Comp - Demystifying The Bermuda Triangle Of Employment Law" webinar has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.