Detox Drinks Market to exceed USD 2.0 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 9%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Detox Drinks market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Detox Drinks market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Detox Drinks market. The Detox Drinks market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Detox Drinks market at the global and regional levels. The Detox Drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021-2027 to exceed USD 2.0 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

The various factors driving the detox drinks market include the rise in chronic disease incidences and the growing number of people adopting a healthy lifestyle. The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and surging no. of patients with diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, etc. affects both the service quality and life span of an individual. For instance, 1.8 million deaths were recorded due to lung cancer across the world in 2020, accounting for the highest number of deaths due to cancer. In addition to this, it is estimated that 700 million people will be living with diabetes by 2045 all over the world. Another factor driving the growth of the global detox drinks market is the increasing interest of consumers in weight reduction. Detoxification is a natural and excellent way for cleansing the body from within. The worldwide popularity of detox drinks is increasing because of their ability to boost the metabolism of the body and other nutritional benefits. Furthermore, the surging cost of healthcare procedures coupled with the rise in the geriatric population are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the detox drinks market across the world owing to the growing number of health-conscious people. For instance, according to the Peterson-KFF health system tracker, the general cost of inpatient hospital admission rose steeply by 85% over the decade. In addition to this, medical costs for surgical and medical care nearly doubled from 2008 to 2018.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID19 has resulted in a profound re-evaluation of the advantages and costs of detox drinks. The detox drinks market has been affected by the spreading of the coronavirus which has led to strict lockdown restrictions across many countries around the globe as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption in the supply chain worldwide. The supply chain and logistics were harmed as a result of the closing of borders across numerous countries. It has resulted in significant disruptions to businesses and economic activities globally and is expected to have a short-term negative impact on the detox drinks market due to limited or non-availability of raw material transport and disruption in service providers. However, the food and beverage industry, on the other hand, was excluded from the lockdown limitations. As a result, there were only minor growth hiccups during the rigorous lockdown period.

Detox Drinks market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into

Water

Juice

Tea or Coffee

Smoothies

Based on Product Type, the market has been segmented into Water, Juice, Tea or coffee, and Smoothies. The water segment dominates the market as it possesses zero calories and offers additional nutritional benefits along with rich flavors and aroma. In addition to this, detox water also possesses anti-aging properties which help in improving the overall skin health and improve the skin complexion. Apart from this, the juice segment is also expected to witness significant growth due to the shift of consumer preferences towards healthy beverages.

By Distribution Channel, the market is primarily segmented into

Store based

Non-store based

Based on distribution channels, the market is divided into store-based and non-store-based distribution channels. The major market share has been acquired by the store-based segment. However, the non-store-based distribution channel segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of online buyers. Furthermore, there is increased penetration of e-commerce in the food & beverage retail sector due to the pandemic. For instance, according to the survey conducted by Brick Meets Click, nearly 13.1 million U.S. households were active online grocery buyers in august 2019 which rose to 43 million in May 2020.

By Packaging type, the market is primarily segmented into

Bottles

Pouches & Sachets

Others

Amongst Packaging type, the market is fragmented into bottles, pouches & sachets, and others. The bottles segment dominated the market and is expected to maintain its lead in the upcoming years owing to the high demand for bottle packaging solutions in the beverage industry. Numerous market players provide detox drinks in bottles as they are available in different sizes and materials. Furthermore, many companies are using glass bottles for beverage packaging as they are easy to clean and provide a high-quality appealing look to the product.

By Origin, the market is primarily segmented into

Conventional

Organic

Amongst Origin, the detox drinks market is segmented into conventional and organic. The conventional segment is anticipated to garner a major market share in terms of revenue. However, the organic segment is expected to grow significantly in the forthcoming years owing to the high demand for detox drinks produced from organically grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

Detox Drinks Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, North America dominated the market and generated revenue of USD 0.4 billion in 2020 owing to the higher healthcare expenditure per capita and growing geriatric population. For instance, Health spending per person in the U.S. was $10,966 in 2019, which was 42% higher than Switzerland, the country with the next highest per capita health spending, according to Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker.

The major players targeting the market include

Jus By Julie

Suja Life , LLC

, LLC Project Juice

Terranova Synergistic Nutrition

Akiva Superfoods

Raw Generation

Pukka Herbs

Hain Celestial

Dr Stuarts

Unilever

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analysing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Detox Drinks market. The leading players have been analysed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

