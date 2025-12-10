Detox Gallery Presents "I Grieve Different" -- A Month-Long Art Exhibition Exploring Grief, Healing, and Collective Humanity

Featuring 18 multidisciplinary artists from across the U.S. and abroad, I Grieve Different invites viewers into an intimate exploration of loss, memory, and resilience. The exhibition reflects on how grief shapes identity, relationships, and the ways individuals choose to rebuild.

Statement for show:

"The show will explore the unique and deeply personal ways artists process, express, and live through grief. With this exhibition, we seek to explore the multifaceted nature of grief – not as a universal experience, but as a uniquely individual journey that manifests differently across cultures, identities, and personal histories.. In today's culture of viral dances and fleeting trends, we're often quick to transform works of profound emotional weight into something lighthearted or consumable. This exhibition seeks to hold space for what lies beneath the surface, spotlighting how creative practice can become a vessel for navigating loss, memory, and transformation."

"With this show, I wanted to create a space where people feel seen in their pain, but also in their capacity to grow," said Vickie J. Lin, Founder and Director of Detox Gallery. "Grief is universal, yet deeply personal. Every artist in this exhibition approaches it with their own language, medium, and emotional truth."

Exhibition Highlights

Diverse Artistic Perspectives: The 18 participating artists bring personal narratives of love, loss, identity, lineage, and emotional endurance through various mediums - painting, photography, mixed media, sculpture, digital art, and textile installations - each examining grief as a transformative force rather than a singular event.

The 18 participating artists bring personal narratives of love, loss, identity, lineage, and emotional endurance through various mediums - painting, photography, mixed media, sculpture, digital art, and textile installations - each examining grief as a transformative force rather than a singular event. Opening Reception (Dec 11, 6–9 PM): Guests will experience live painters, music performances, vendors, and featured THC/CBD-infused beverages provided by Ayrloom & TBD.

Guests will experience live painters, music performances, vendors, and featured THC/CBD-infused beverages provided by Ayrloom & TBD. Community & Wellness Programming: The month includes soundbath meditation sessions with MG Jarrett, a yoga and end-of-year journaling workshop, and a vision-boarding session for 2026 led by Artgurl, a women-powered creative organization specializing in intentional, community-driven programming. All events will be available on Luma ( luma.com/detoxgallery ) with limited capacity.

A Nomadic Gallery Centering Healing and Community

Detox Gallery is known for its experiential, story-first exhibitions that uplift emerging and marginalized artists. With an emphasis on accessibility, community, and artistic vulnerability, the gallery consistently bridges fine art with wellness and cultural programming.

I Grieve Different continues this mission by creating a reflective space where grief is acknowledged not as an isolating experience, but as a universal connective thread that is experienced in a unique way by every individual and artist. Visitors can expect moments of contemplation, connection, and celebration of the transformative power of art.

Event Details

Exhibition Dates: December 11, 2025 – January 10, 2026

Opening Reception: Thursday, December 11, 6–9 PM

Closing Reception: Saturday, January 10th, 2026, 6–9PM

RSVP & Tickets: Events and activations will be available at luma.com/detoxgallery.

About Detox Gallery

Detox Gallery is a nomadic New York–based gallery dedicated to supporting emerging artists through intentional curation, immersive exhibitions, and community-centered experiences. Founded by Vickie J. Lin, Detox Gallery fosters connection through art exhibitions and wellness workshops. Detox Gallery's mission for artists is to provide accessible entry points into contemporary art for emerging artists, with a focus on women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ artists.

Media Contact

Detox Gallery

[email protected]

Instagram: @detoxgallery

SOURCE DETOX GALLERY