Detox to Drop Pounds: Dr. Savage Introduces Groundbreaking Plasma Exchange for 2024 Weight Loss

Dr. Paul Savage emphasizes the connection between toxins, inflammation, obesity and how Plasma Exchange Therapy can help in the battle of weight loss for a healthy life.

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move set to redefine weight loss in 2024, Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and CEO of MDLifespan and a renowned expert in longevity and weight loss therapy, introduces Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, an innovative detoxification method.

The Toxin and Weight Gain Connection

Dr. Paul Savage, Founder & CEO, MDLifespan

"We're entering a new era of health care where detoxification is key to weight management," says Dr. Savage.

This innovative therapy combats a critical factor in obesity: the accumulation of toxins.

"Our bodies are battling against a tide of environmental and dietary toxins. These are not just passive bystanders; they actively contribute to weight gain and chronic diseases," explains Dr. Savage.

Breakthrough Health and Weight Loss: Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is designed to address this issue directly, targeting endocrine disruption, metabolic dysfunction, chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, and microbiome disruption.

Dr. Savage emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive approach to health.

"It's not just about the therapy; it's about embracing a detox lifestyle," he states. This includes regular physical activity, proper hydration, and a diet rich in organic, nutrient-dense foods, which are vital for enhancing the body's natural detoxification processes and fighting obesity and its associated health issues.

The launch of Therapeutic Plasma Exchange signifies a major shift in health and weight loss strategies.

"We're not just treating symptoms; we're addressing the root cause. It is a game-changer in our fight against obesity and for overall well-being," Dr. Savage asserts.

Obesity Facts and Stats

The rates of obesity in the United States have seen a dramatic increase over the past 60 years. According to USA Facts, updated in April 2023, nearly 70% of adults in the US are either overweight or obese.

The increase in obesity rates is a significant public health concern, as it is linked to a higher risk of several serious diseases and health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.

About Dr. Paul Savage

As a pioneer in bioidentical hormone therapy and a contributor to Suzanne Somers' book "Ageless, The Naked Truth About Hormones," Dr. Savage brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to these discussions.

About MDLifespan

https://mdlifespan.com/

MDLifespan, established by Dr. Paul Savage, is at the forefront of advanced longevity medicine, specializing in a range of groundbreaking therapies, including Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, weight loss therapy, hormone therapy, heart disease therapy, toxin therapy, Lyme and infectious therapy, and stem cell therapy. This organization is committed to enhancing longevity and wellness by personalizing cutting-edge health testing, exclusive programs, and proprietary solutions.

