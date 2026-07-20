DETPAK OPENS U.S. MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA

Detpak, a Detmold Group company headquartered in Australia, is a trusted packaging partner to some of the world's largest and most recognizable QSR, foodservice, FMCG and retail brands, with experience supplying global customers such as McDonald's, KFC, Starbucks, and Wendy's. The company has supported customers in the United States for more than two decades, operates in 45 countries, and owns manufacturing facilities in eight countries.

The new US manufacturing facility marks a significant step in Detpak's global expansion and reinforces its long-term commitment to the North American market. By combining its global expertise with local manufacturing capability, Detpak will be better positioned to support US customers with improved supply chain reliability, reduced lead times and greater operational flexibility.

"As we continue to grow our global footprint, opening our own manufacturing facility in the United States is a key milestone for our business," CEO Sascha Detmold Cox said.

"It allows us to better support our customers with locally manufactured products and reinforces our commitment to the U.S. market where we have been supplying customers from our international plants for over 20 years. We're focused on building long-term partnerships and delivering the same level of service, innovation and reliability that our customers experience globally."

"We're proud to be investing in the Spartanburg community and creating new employment opportunities in South Carolina." Ms. Detmold Cox said.

Initially employing more than 50 people from the local community, the multi-million-dollar facility, spanning 175,000 square feet, is currently undergoing equipment commissioning, with full production commencing in August.

About Detpak and the Detmold Group

Wholly owned by the Detmold Group, Detpak designs, manufactures and supplies the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), grocery and food services industry with world-class sustainable paper and cardboard packaging solutions. Detpak delivers a level of service and care that exceeds standards, with the understanding and operational integrity of a family-owned business. Many of the paper and board packaging products used in the fast-food industry, including from Starbucks, Uber Eats, Burger King and Krispy Kreme are supplied by Detpak.

With headquarters in Australia, the Detmold Group is a 78-year-old, family-owned and operated business, supplying packaging to the world's largest and most iconic food and retail brands.

Media inquiries:

Matt Watson – Group Marketing & Communications Manager

+61 466 865 083

[email protected]

Sales inquiries:

Hector Morales – Head of Sales, Americas

+1 (305) 926-5595

[email protected]

SOURCE Detpak