Detraxi LLC Awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract for 2021 Space Force Pitch Day (SFPD)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Detraxi LLC Announced today that it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the US Space Force. Detraxi has the opportunity to participate in Customer Discovery with key U.S. Space Force stakeholders and compete for a United States Space Force Pitch Day SBIR Phase II on-the-spot contract award at the upcoming inaugural SFPD event from Aug 18-19.

Detraxi has developed intellectual property and partnerships to virtualize satellite networking, move network management to the cloud and make SatComs more flexible, efficient and agile. The Detraxi team has been part of the U.S. Space Force initiative to identify and demonstrate a faster and smarter strategy in technology investments and partnerships with small and non-traditional businesses.

"We are honored to be among this esteemed group," said Michael Spytek, President and Co-Founder of Detraxi. "The Department of Defense has recognized the importance of Commercial SatComs aligned with small business innovation to their strategy. They also recognize that the satellite industry has largely missed the bus on adopting cloud technology to enable greater capability, resiliency and security while lowering the cost. We are very excited to be working with Space Force to help bring the next generation of satellite capability to the war fighter."

Detraxi LLC is an innovative technology company developing disruptive cloud based solutions for the next generation satellite network. This architecture, known as Apparition, is powered via a virtualized ecosystem and managed through a cloud computing infrastructure. The result is a truly digital platform that is highly flexible and scalable, easily adaptable, incrementally upgradeable, futureproofed, delivers an ideal environment for DevSecOps development, and enables operational digital twins allowing seamless transition from simulation to reality. For more information visit us at www.detraxi.io

