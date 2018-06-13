Detroit-Based Blogger, Haneen's Haven, Wins $10,000 for Charity in FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® Room Makeover Contest

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8244951-frogtape-2018-home-design-trends/

The Paintover Challenge® garnered nearly 39,000 votes from the public to select their favorite room transformation. Participating voters were also entered to win a $1,000 Visa® gift card (the same budget each of the competing bloggers were provided), and a FrogTape® painter's tape product package to jump start their own home makeover.

"When it comes to home décor, paint is the number one tool in a designer's arsenal because it's inexpensive, easy to use and the possibilities are limitless, especially with great design inspiration," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, ShurTech Brands, LLC. "From making over a bedroom to transforming a reading nook, all of the bloggers showcased immense creativity and talent, and we were extremely impressed with each project."

Inspired by her assigned 2018 FrogTape® Design Trend, Back to the Future, Matt infused a retro modern vibe into her family room. Armed with FrogTape® painter's tape and a few gallons of paint, she added a dramatic flair to her fireplace by painting it a chic black hue. Next, using a combination of historical tones paired with bold, bright pops of color, Matt incorporated futuristic geometric-shaped accents with vintage furniture to tie the room together. The updated space seamlessly blends old and new to reflect her Back to the Future trend.

"Our family room had a great style foundation – between the furnishings, the reclaimed wood wall and the fireplace, this has been one of my favorite spaces in our home," she said. "But, it's always lacked something and I've never been able to put my finger on it. With the help of FrogTape® painter's tape, I was able to easily incorporate juxtapositions and geometric patterns into the space, knowing I wasn't going to be hassled with touch-ups later."

"I was ecstatic to 'compete' for the Ronan Thompson Foundation, a charity named after a sweet boy who lost his life to cancer just days before his fourth birthday," added Matt. "The Foundation isdedicated to raising awareness and funding cutting-edge research so that every child has the chance to grow up, something a lot of us take for granted."

The other talented 2018 Paintover Challenge® participants included:

FrogTape® is the only brand of painter's tape treated with patented PaintBlock® Technology. PaintBlock® reacts with the water in latex paint to form a micro-barrier against paint bleed. From bold accent walls to painted accessories, FrogTape® painter's tape will ensure the bloggers achieve sharp, crisp lines and professional results on every project.



