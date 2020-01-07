Detroit-based integrated marketing firm MCCI sells to executive team

"This is the culmination of years of planning between our executives and me," Oprea said. "The new ownership team knows virtually every detail of leading, growing and managing this award-winning agency, so I expect a seamless, excellent future for MCCI. I'm thrilled this is happening at a time when we're experiencing unprecedented client momentum, top-line growth and significant expansion of our downtown Detroit headquarters."

Purchasing the agency are former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Heaton, who now leads as CEO of the firm; Senior Vice President Richard Donley, APR, now president; Senior Vice President Todd Haight, now chief strategy officer; and Senior Vice President Jennette Smith Kotila, now chief marketing officer. Oprea will be of counsel to the agency for the short term to aid in transition details.

MCCI boasts more than 40 clients, representing many national and international brands. Industry expertise includes automotive, supply chain, professional services, manufacturing, education, government, healthcare, real estate, association and nonprofit segments. MCCI has continued to expand its integrated capabilities including advertising, branding, creative services, digital media, video production and public relations.

"We admire and respect Terry for his 26 years of leadership since he joined the firm in 1993," said Heaton, who has been with MCCI for 22 years. "Our agency, founded on the principles of integrity and excellence, is well-positioned in this competitive market to continue the acceleration of our growth and success as we begin this next chapter."

Heaton said the new ownership team is committed to the firm's Detroit home and will keep its headquarters in the Murphy-Telegraph Building, located in the heart of the financial district. MCCI also is expanding the footprint of the firm by adding 4,000 square feet of space; a grand opening is expected in the first quarter of 2020. MCCI moved to Detroit in 2014. The firm also has operated an office in Orlando since 2014.

"MCCI's momentum stems from adding new clients, exceptional talent, as well as introducing new channel offerings," Donley said. "We're excited with where we're headed in 2020 all while delivering 'Seriously Creative' service and results for our clients."

MCCI was founded in 1993 by legendary broadcaster Mort Crim, joined by Post-Newsweek (WDIV-TV) Executive Producer and journalist Terry Oprea. Crim retired in 2008, selling the firm fully at that time to Oprea.

One of the most trusted Michigan-based integrated marketing agencies, MCCI has earned more than 70 awards for strategy, creativity and results. The firm has particular expertise in outcome-centered campaigns. MCCI specializes in brand marketing and marketing services; public and media relations; video production; advertising and creative services; web design and development; digital, social and content marketing; coaching and training; and event services.

