Detroit-Based Midwest Common Design Firm Launches With Powerful Portfolio Of Local, National And Global Brands

DETROIT, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based independent design firm Midwest Common is hitting the ground running as a new business in Detroit. With a rapidly growing list of high profile national and locally based clients including the world's largest cosmetic company L'Oréal Paris, American audio manufacturer Leon Speakers, Truman's cleaning company and Detroit-based cannabis company Pleasantrees, the company has quickly become an exciting new voice in the creation of products, packaging, identities, environments and experiences for global and boutique brands.

Midwest Common was co-founded by owners and operators Michael Haener and Colin Tury in 2019, after spending years working together at Shinola as Design Director of Audio and Director of Industrial Design respectively. Their work has garnered awards from IDSA, Graphis and the Art Directors Club of NY.

"We are excited and humbled by the great companies, projects and people that we have had the privilege of working with since we opened our doors," said Haener. "It is thrilling to be working in Detroit and representing the city we love."

"We have a passion for storytelling and creating products and spaces that reflect the unique brands we represent," added Tury. "We look forward to expanding our footprint in the retail and hospitality space locally, nationally and globally."

In his role as Design Director for the Audio division of Shinola, Haener and his team designed, developed and launched many successful products. Before moving to the Audio team, Haener helped to launch the Shinola brand as Art Director, where he developed stories and creative solutions through print and digital design, marketing, photography, packaging design and retail store experiences. Prior to Shinola he designed for a wide range of clients including Toyota, General Motors, and Ghostly International.

With an expertise in industrial design and furniture making, Tury has designed and managed production of custom furniture and lighting for many New York based clients and projects including One Hotel Central Park, Dropbox Cafeteria and Saxon + Parole. After earning an MFA from Herron School of Art and Design in Furniture Design, Tury moved to Detroit to work with Shinola as Senior Industrial Designer where he and his team designed all retail spaces, store fixtures and several of the brands products. He has also created furniture and lighting for private clients as well as hospitality projects including Red Dunn Kitchen, Trumbull & Porter, C. Ellet's Steakhouse and Shinola Hotel.

About Midwest Common

Midwest Common is an independent design studio based in Detroit, MI. They create identities and experiences, products and spaces for brands and individuals who are good people that value good design. For more information visit midwestcommon.com.

