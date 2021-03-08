Detroit-based video creation platform brings on new COO

DETROIT, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waymark , a platform for creating video advertising, announced today that veteran technology executive Matthew Saskin has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Saskin will lead Waymark's strategic planning, go-to-market process, and overall growth of the company. He will also be tasked with improving operational efficiency and scaling the team to serve a growing base of customers.

For the last 4 years, the Waymark team has worked tirelessly to build an award-winning self-serve video product that allows anyone to create professional-quality video ads – no experience required. Today, the need for quality video is felt more acutely than ever by all companies – from SMBs to global enterprises.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Matthew Saskin to the team as our new COO," said Nathan Labenz, Founder and CEO of Waymark. "With Matthew helping to scale our business in this fast-growing space, the Waymark team is set to achieve our 2021 goals and beyond."

Saskin joins Waymark with more than 15 years of experience accelerating growth for marketing technology companies, most recently serving as Vice President of Customer Experience at Selligent Marketing Cloud, where he built Selligent's Experience Cloud offering from initiation to an eight-figure pipeline in a year. Prior to his tenure at Selligent, Saskin was VP and General Manager of Dimension Data's Customer Experience practice for the Americas, where he fueled the business unit's double-digit year-over-year revenue and margin growth.

"From my initial meetings with the team at Waymark, two things stood out; the passion that the team has for video content as a means of communication and how I wish I had the set of capabilities that Waymark can deliver available to me in previous roles," said Matthew Saskin, COO of Waymark. "I look forward to working with this fantastic team to drive significant growth across a variety of industries in the years to come."

Saskin joins Waymark on the heels of a year of growth in both the SMB and enterprise markets. At the start of the pandemic, Waymark made all videos free of charge so businesses could quickly inform audiences of new updates as they occurred. They have since given away over $1 million of free video ads to businesses of all sizes, in an effort to help them quickly reach their audiences with updates on how they are operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waymark plans to build on its success by launching key new product features, growing the team, and continuing to expand offerings for global brands looking to scale quality video production within their organization.

About Waymark:

Waymark empowers anyone to make exceptional video ads in seconds with their online editing tools and premium video templates. Through their technology and partnerships with media companies and franchise brands, the company is working to make agency-quality creative accessible to local advertisers everywhere. Waymark's online video creation platform makes creating custom, TV-ready commercials affordable and fast for anyone from a global brand to a small business. Waymark is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and is online at Waymark.com

