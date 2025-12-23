Detroit Edison Public School Academy to Retire WNBA Star Ricky Jackson's Jersey in Ceremony Celebrating Excellence and Legacy

The school will honor its most decorated alum, the first Michigan charter school graduate to play in the WNBA, during halftime on December 23.

DETROIT, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit Edison Public School Academy (DEPSA) announced it will retire the jersey of Rickea Jackson, a Los Angeles Sparks standout and the most accomplished basketball alumna in school history. The ceremony will take place during halftime of the women's varsity basketball game against Grosse Pointe South on Tuesday, December 23, at approximately 6:45 p.m. at the DEPSA gymnasium (3403 St. Aubin St., Detroit).

Detroit Edison Public School Academy (DEPSA) retires the jersey of Rickea Jackson

The event, themed "Celebrating Excellence, Legacy, and Inspiration," will permanently honor Jackson's extraordinary impact on the program and beyond. A three-time MHSAA Class C state champion and Michigan's Miss Basketball (2019), Jackson's No. 5 jersey will become the first retired by DEPSA's girls' basketball program. A Detroit Free Press sportswriter once described her as "the greatest girls basketball player in Michigan ever."

Jackson's journey from DEPSA to the professional ranks marks a historic milestone. Following standout collegiate careers at Mississippi State and Tennessee, where she earned two First-Team All-SEC selections, Jackson was drafted fourth overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft, becoming the first Michigan charter school alumna to play in the WNBA.

Her impact was immediate. Jackson was named to the 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team, averaging 13.4 points per game, and made history as the first player from her draft class to score 1,000 career points. She also became the first WNBA player to sign an endorsement deal with Skechers.

"At New Paradigm for Education, our mission is to prepare students for success in college and in life, and Rickea Jackson embodies that mission," said Ralph Bland, Founder and CEO of New Paradigm for Education. "Her jersey will remind students daily that where you start does not define where you can go."

Former DEPSA coach Monique Brown added, "Coaching Rickea was witnessing greatness in the making. This moment is about more than basketball—it's about inspiring young women to dream big."

The ceremony is open to the public. Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m., followed by a video tribute and presentations before Jackson's jersey is raised to the rafters.

Contact:

Jerome Espy

2484179567

[email protected]

SOURCE Detroit Edison Public School Academy