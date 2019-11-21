Detroit Enterprise Academy Partners with the FCA Foundation and Cranbrook Institute of Science to Give Students Hands-on STEM Learning Experiences

DETROIT, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students at Detroit Enterprise Academy are moving to the head of the class as a result of their partnership with the FCA Foundation, the charitable arm of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and the Cranbrook Institute of Science.

Recently, the FCA Foundation announced the recipients of their 2019 educational grants, one of which was Cranbrook Institute of Science. The Institute of Science is using its FCA Foundation grant to deliver a hands-on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program to 4,500 students across southeastern Michigan, including Detroit Enterprise Academy.

"The FCA Foundation recognizes its responsibility to help build strong and sustainable communities," said Christine Estereicher, who leads the FCA Foundation, and serves as the director of Civic Engagement & State Affairs at FCA. "We believe that this goal can only be realized by investing in Detroit's young people; providing them with educational opportunities as well as life skills that will help them grow and thrive for years to come."

Beyond investments in education, the FCA Foundation also focuses on youth development, military veterans, disaster preparedness, and volunteer service.

"We appreciate this partnership because it allows our students to receive additional STEM lessons," said Emily Gagnon, principal at Detroit Enterprise Academy. "When our students graduate from high school and college, we don't know what type of jobs will be available to them."

The additional instruction further contributes to the academic success of Detroit Enterprise students, who have outperformed the district on the state test for the last five years.

"By participating in these lessons now, students are able to gain problem solving skills, build collaboration skills, and be creative which will help prepare them for the future," said Gagnon. "Being part of the grant from the FCA Foundation, our students have the unique opportunity to work side-by-side with real scientists."

Detroit Enterprise students had their first instructional day on Nov. 13, and all materials and staffing were provided by the Institute of Science.

Gagnon is most thankful for the hands-on learning experiences that are offered to her students.

About Detroit Enterprise Academy:

Detroit Enterprise Academy, managed by National Heritage Academies, is a free, public charter school serving students in kindergarten through eighth-grade in the Detroit area. For more information, visit detroitenterpriseacademy.org.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies

Related Links

www.heritageacademies.com

