Detroit Free Press Names Esys Automation a Top Workplace for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Esys Automation understands that high quality people are required to deliver high quality systems to our customers. We strive to attract and retain the best team members and to be a Workplace of Choice. Our desired environment fosters teamwork, learning and creativity, and our teams enjoy a high level of autonomy and responsibility that promotes innovative thinking and ownership. At Esys Automation, our culture of Excellence, Teamwork and Family is very important to our business and future.

"This award is a tremendous honor for all of us at Esys," says Kevin Whaley, Vice President of Esys Automation. "Our people are the ones that make our culture, and this award is a reflection of their dedication and spirit. Thank you, to all of our team members for making us a Top Workplace for the seventh year running."

Esys Automation is currently hiring, and we are looking to fill many engineering positions in the next six months. Visit www.esysautomation.com/careers to check out all of our open positions and easily apply online.

About Esys Automation, LLC

Esys Automation, a JR Automation company, is a leading full-service automation solutions provider, specializing in vehicle assembly applications in areas such as press, powertrain, plastics, body assembly, paint, sealer, final assembly, and tire & wheel. Esys Automation delivers sophisticated automation systems to customers around the world. Visit www.esysautomation.com for more information.

About Energage, LLC

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

About JR Automation

Established in 1980, JR Automation is a leading provider of intelligent automated manufacturing and technology solutions that solve customers' key operational and productivity challenges. JR Automation serves customers across the globe in a variety of industries, including automotive, life sciences, aerospace, and more.

In 2019, JR Automation was acquired by Hitachi, Ltd. In a strategic effort towards offering a seamless connection between the physical and cyber space for industrial manufacturers and distributers worldwide. With this partnership, JR Automation provides customers a unique, single-source solution for complete integration of their physical assets and data information; offering greater speed, flexibility, and efficiencies towards achieving their Industry 4.0 visions. JR Automation employs over 2,000 people at 23 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.jrautomation.com.

