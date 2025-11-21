Detroit Lions, Comerica Bank Kick Off "Double The Impact" My Cause My Cleats Campaign to Support DBG - Detroit on November 23

Detroit Lions Foundation to match community donations up to $100,000 from Nov. 23-Dec.7

Comerica to donate first $10,000 to "Double The Impact" Initiative

DBG - Detroit innovative youth programs strengthen families and neighborhoods

DETROIT, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive season, Comerica Bank and the Detroit Lions are teaming up to "Double The Impact" through the annual My Cause My Cleats initiative. Beginning Sunday, Nov. 23, Comerica and the Lions will help raise critical funding and resources to assist DBG - Detroit (Driven By Growth; DBG) and bolster the philanthropic organization's drive to assist Detroit youth, families and neighborhoods.

Along with Comerica and the Lions, members of the community can join in the effort to support DBG by donating during the two-week "Double The Impact" campaign by visiting www.detroitlions.com/mycause.

The Detroit Lions Foundation will match up to $100,000 of the total contributions received from Sunday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 7.

"My Cause My Cleats is a special community initiative in the League calendar that gives our players the opportunity to put their voices and issues they care personally about in the spotlight," said Detroit Lions Vice President of Detroit Lions Foundation & Community Relations Roxanne Caine. "Collaborating with Comerica to fundraise for DBG, an inspiring Detroit community organization, extends that spotlight on the My Cause My Cleats campaign even further."

In the first three years of the Lions and Comerica's My Cause My Cleats collaboration, the "Double The Impact" campaign raised more than $612,000. Past recipients include the Pure Heart Foundation in 2022, Family Assistance for Renaissance Men (F.A.R.M.) in 2023 and Alternatives For Girls in 2024.

Comerica Bank to Donate $10,000 to Detroit - DBG

To further the bank's commitment to the community, Comerica Bank will donate the first $10,000 to the "Double The Impact" program. Comerica's contributions will support DBG's workforce development, college and career readiness, and STEM Lab programs.

"For nearly two decades, DBG - Detroit has served as a vital resource to improving lives and creating opportunities for our youth and their families in Detroit," said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. "Khali Sweeney and his dedicated team provide the tools and mentoring resources young people need to help them reach their full potential. By teaming up with the Detroit Lions through the My Cause My Cleats platform, and with the generosity of our community, we're helping to expand DBG's reach, open doors to more opportunities and continue breaking down the barriers that so many of our youth face every day."

DBG - Detroit's Substantial and Generational Impact

Founded in 2007 by Khali Sweeney, DBG – Detroit exists to restore and reimagine what every community serves—spaces where young people and adults learn, lead, and grow together.

With more than 1,500 alumni and more than a decade of impact research, DBG continues to set a new national standard for what youth development looks like when community, consistency, and data-driven care come together.

"This isn't just about football or fundraising — it's about what happens when a community comes together with shared purpose," said Khali Sweeney, DBG - Detroit Founder and CEO. "The Detroit Lions and Comerica Bank are showing our young people what partnership looks like. When organizations invest side by side with us, it reminds every kid at DBG that Detroit believes in their potential. We don't sell dreams here — we build futures through mentorship, consistency, and care. The Lions and Comerica stepping up with this match doesn't just double the impact — it doubles the hope and momentum our city needs to keep growing stronger together."

Over the past 18 years, DBG - Detroit has achieved the following:

Every DBG student has graduated from high school, with 98% pursuing post-secondary education and 90% advancing into STEM pathways.

Students consistently score 25% higher than peers worldwide in self-efficacy, adaptability, and social-emotional regulation—skills proven to predict long-term success.

Each young person receives a personalized growth plan supported by meals, transportation, and family resources, ensuring no barrier stands in the way of their potential.

In 2023, the Detroit Lions recognized Sweeney as the team's Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient for going above and beyond in the pursuit of social justice. That year, Sweeney received a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as surprised with Super Bowl tickets and recognized at the annual Inspire Change game.

First Down Program Expands Comerica and Lions Community Partnership Engagements

Comerica's ongoing partnership with the Detroit Lions integrates the organizations' commitment to helping communities thrive. Since 2017, Comerica has donated approximately $163,000 through the First Down Partnership. This year, the Comerica First Down Program has contributed over $7,000 to local charities and, by year's end, it will have supported 51 different community partners.

