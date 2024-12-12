Holmes and Miller will talk about how to transform an organization and create a winning culture

DETROIT, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) announced that Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager, will be the opening day keynote speaker, along with Dan Miller, Fox 2 Detroit sports director and voice of the Lions at Automate 2025 on Monday, May 12 at 9 a.m. The Automate Show and Conference is the leading showcase for the robotics and automation industry in North America.

Holmes, who joined the Detroit Lions in January 2021, is credited with transforming the culture of the NFL franchise into a winning team alongside Dan Campbell, who joined the team that same month as head coach. The Detroit Lions, who have won 11 games in a row, are in the middle of a historic season.

Holmes will sit down with Miller to talk about strategies and principles that can be used to transform an organization into a powerhouse, using the Lions' inspiring resurgence as a case study.

"Brad Holmes has played an instrumental role in turning the Detroit Lions into one of the most exciting and respected professional football teams in the NFL," said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. "I cannot think of a person who has more to offer in terms of inspiration and insights into how an organization can tackle complicated and difficult challenges. We think the attendees of Automate 2025 can learn a lot about leadership, collaboration and how to develop talent from Holmes."

Holmes oversees the Lions' football operations and reports directly to Sheila Ford Hamp, principal owner and chair of the team, and Rod Wood, president and CEO. Holmes' vision for leading the Lions is founded on a collaborative approach that is shared with Campbell. Together, the two began reshaping the roster in 2021 with an emphasis on players with grit, passion and football character and have enhanced the Lions roster through precision in every phase of the talent acquisition process.

Holmes joined the Lions after spending 18 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2003-2020). In 2013, the Rams elevated Holmes to director of college scouting, where he was responsible for overseeing the team's college recruiting operations for eight seasons.

Miller's career has spanned more than 40 years. He started as a senior in high school at the Mutual Radio Network in Washington, DC. He has been with Fox 2 Detroit since he joined in 1997.

In addition to Holmes and Miller, additional keynote speakers will be announced soon. Automate will take place May 12-15 in Detroit at Huntington Place, and keynotes are free to all show and conference attendees. While the show featuring some 800 exhibitors across more than 320,000 square feet of floor space is free, there is a fee to attend the four-day conference portion of the event. In 2024, the conference featured more than 140 sessions across 20 topic paths for beginners and advanced professionals alike. Last year, the Automate Show and Conference attracted more than 40,000 registrants from states across the U.S. and countries around the world. Anyone ages 12 and older can attend the show to see the latest in robotics, vision, artificial intelligence, motion control and more.

About the Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) is the leading global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. Members of A3 represent over 1,300 manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, academic institutions, research groups and consulting firms that drive automation forward worldwide.

A3 hosts a number of industry-leading events, including the A3 Business Forum (January 20-22, 2025, Orlando, FL) and Automate (May 12-15, 2025, in Detroit, MI).

