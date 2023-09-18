Detroit Market Gaining Future Rally House Store & Employment Opportunities

18 Sep, 2023

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the premier sports and merchandise retailer, plans to bring another storefront to the Detroit market. Rally House Baldwin will reside 30 minutes north of the metro, helping fans in this portion of the city find their ideal sports apparel and localized merchandise. Residents in and around Orion Township will also benefit from the many employment opportunities coming with this new Rally House store, such as crucial leadership positions. 

When fans shop at Rally House Baldwin, they'll find many reputable vendors from the industry, like Mitchell & Ness, '47, New Era, Nike, and more. Along with an array of high-quality products from brands known for style, this upcoming Rally House store will also have many fan-favorite pro and college teams. Some teams available include the Michigan State Spartans, Michigan Wolverines, Detroit Lions, and Detroit Tigers. This location will also provide area residents with many quality job openings.

Employees enjoy working at Rally House for various reasons, such as a fast-paced work environment and supportive staff in the store and corporate. Fans get the unique opportunity to blend their knowledge and love for sports into their job within this nationally recognized retailer. Plus, the company provides outstanding discounts and benefits to associates.

Customers have learned to count on Rally House for an above-average shopping experience, and the same standard applies to Rally House Baldwin. This future Rally House needs dedicated associates to join the team to ensure every customer has a positive visit, with openings for roles such as Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

Rally House Baldwin is eager to meet interested applicants to learn more about how they'll play a role in the success of this upcoming store. Candidates can peruse open positions and submit an application by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/careers today.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

CONTACT:
Recruiting Team
recruiting@rallyhouse.com

SOURCE Rally House

