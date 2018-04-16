"We want this new show to entice visitors to come to Detroit and try out these restaurants for themselves," said Larry Alexander, DMCVB President & CEO. "The episodes are short, fun and informative, to give visitors a taste of Detroit's diverse and unique dining scene, which is earning accolades from media and visitors around the world."

The first season of Eats in The D includes 10 episodes featuring 20 popular foodie destinations throughout metro Detroit. The first three episodes can be viewed now on YouTube and Facebook. To watch Eats in The D, go to: http://bit.ly/eats-in-the-d-media.

The show's host, Maia Anthony, aka Noni, takes viewers to Detroit classics, such as Buddy's Pizza, and new favorites, such Sports and Social. Also in the first season, Noni, a native Detroiter, makes a stop at the Apparatus Room inside the Detroit Foundation Hotel to talk with Michelin-starred Executive Chef Thomas Lents.

Eats in The D is produced by the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau and filmed by Octane Design out of Royal Oak. For more information on Eats in The D, visit: visitdetroit.com/eats-in-the-d.

Eats in The D is actively seeking restaurants to feature in upcoming episodes. If you are interested, please contact Kayla Putz at kputz@visitdetroit.com.

The Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau is a private, not-for-profit organization whose mission is to market and sell the metropolitan Detroit area on a worldwide basis as a destination for leisure and business travel including conventions, trade shows, corporate meetings, tours and incentive travel to maximize additional visitors, visitor expenditures, state and local tax revenues, and job opportunities.

More than 700 businesses are represented in the DMCVB's membership. The DMCVB was founded in 1896 as the world's first convention and visitors bureau. visitdetroit.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/detroit-metro-cvb-launches-new-restaurant-focused-youtube-show-300630551.html

SOURCE Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau

