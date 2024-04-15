DETROIT PISTONS TO BOLSTER BASKETBALL EXECUTIVE TEAM

Club To Initiate Search For New Head of Basketball Operations

DETROIT, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club plans to reorganize and bolster its basketball front office, which includes filling the role of a new head of basketball operations, reporting directly to Tom Gores.

General Manager Troy Weaver and the basketball staff will remain in their positions and current roles while the organization assesses where adjustments are needed.

Owner Tom Gores acknowledged the team's underperformance this season, and looking ahead underscored the Pistons strong foundation of young talent and the strategic financial flexibility to enhance the team's roster.

"This past season has been incredibly difficult and frustrating for our fans, players and our entire organization," said Gores. "We will continue to invest in our core group of young players and surround them with the right complementary talent."

The Pistons will move quickly to strengthen the front office and will retain a national search firm to cast a wide net and find the best candidates.

"I am committed to doing whatever it takes to build a winning team," Gores explained. "Nothing is off the table. As tough as this season has been, a bright future is available to us. It's in our power to get this right, and we will. This is a pivotal summer for the Pistons."

