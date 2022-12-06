Detroit Process Machinery & PPL Group Announces Sale of All Assets From Industry-Leading Powdered Metal Facility Available For Immediate Liquidation

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit Process Machinery & PPL Group LLC, leaders in the Powder Metal, industrial liquidation and auction business, are announcing that high quality assets -- including real estate -- from Dynametal Technologies of Brownsville, Tennessee are available for immediate sale and liquidation. Dynametal Technologies is a leader in the field of Powdered Metallurgy, producing world-class products for a wide array of name-brand customers. This "First Come – First Served" Liquidation is currently on-going. It features sought-after equipment in the production of Powdered Metal Products as well as an array of industrial support equipment.

Cincinnati 400-Ton Compacting Press Gasbarre 60-Ton Powder Compacting Press

Featured Assets in this Liquidation Include:

(25) Gasbarre Compacting Presses -- 10, 20, 30, 45, 60, 100 & 200 Ton

(15) Gasbarre, Elmes, LH Sizing Presses, Inclinable and Rotary Feed Table

(4) Cincinnati Compacting Presses, 200 and 400 Ton with Robot Arm

(5) Sinterite and Abbott Belt Sintering Furnaces

Gasbarre and Holcroft Homo Steam Treat Pit Furnaces

Oil Impregnation Systems with Spin Centrifuges

Powder Blending Room with Vee Blenders, Powder Transfer, Totes, etc.

Lapping Area

Finishing Area with Vibratory and Barrel Finishers

Lab, Plant Support, Machining, Metalworking, and more.

"A liquidation of quality equipment such as this presents a significant opportunity for customers in the Powdered Metallurgy field," said Josh Sugar who is handling this sale for PPL Group. "It's also worth noting," Sugar adds, "that working together, PPL and DPM have probably sold more used powder metal equipment in the past two years by both auction and private sale than any other agent."

The facility is located at 400 North Dupree Street, Brownsville, Tennessee, IL. For details and a complete listing of assets and sale details please visit us online at https://www.detroitprocessmachinery.com and www.pplgroupllc.com

PPL Group LLC is a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business with a focus on complete plant liquidations and auctions. PPL also finances equipment-heavy businesses in distress, and buys troubled manufacturing-related operating companies as an equity investor.

Detroit Process Machinery is your #1 resource for used machinery and equipment for the processing of Powdered Metals, Ceramics, Ferrites, Carbides, Hard Metals, Carbons, Teflons, Nanomaterials, Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives, Sealants, Paints and other chemicals.

Contact:

[email protected]

248-251-5692

[email protected]

416.587.0237

SOURCE PPL Group