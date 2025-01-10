Detroit Rapper and Entrepreneur Lou Gram to Open Fly Shifter Cannabis Store

DETROIT, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lou Gram a.k.a. "Big Shifter" , the celebrated Detroit rapper, entrepreneur, and community advocate, is proud to announce the opening of Fly Shifter Cannabis , a premium cannabis store that reflects his bold, creative vision and dedication to the Detroit community.

Born from the raw energy of Detroit’s East Side, Fly Shifter represents hustle, ambition, and the unyielding drive to rise above. Founded by rapper and entrepreneur Lou Gram, a.k.a. Big Shifter, this brand is a testament to the grind—it’s about making moves, breaking barriers, and staying unapologetically authentic. Just like shifting gears in a classic Detroit muscle car, Fly Shifter is all about powering up and moving forward, no matter the road.

The new store opening will take place on Saturday, January 11th at 6220 8 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48234 for those that are 21 years or older. The celebration will include live sounds from DJ Chrome, food from Are You Hungry or What?, vendors on-site all day and an appearance from Lou Gram himself. Customers will be able to purchase some of Big Shifter's exclusive cannabis packs. Customers will be able to sign up for the Shifter's Only Club to enjoy loyalty rewards and points on their purchases. The store, which is designed to merge artistry, culture, and cannabis into a truly unique experience will be something not worth missing.

Lou Gram has been a prominent figure in Detroit's music scene, known for his magnetic performances and authentic connection to his roots. Transitioning from music to entrepreneurship, Gram is using his platform to uplift Detroit's cultural and economic presence. Fly Shifter Cannabis is the latest example of his passion for innovation and community engagement.

"This has been years in the making. We've been grinding in this industry—whether it was in the streets or the metrc market—building real relationships and delivering quality. Fly Shifter is more than a dispensary; it's a space where people can come through, connect, and find top-tier product every time. It's about staying true to the culture and bringing that same energy into every new venture" said Gram.

Fly Shifter Cannabis promises to deliver premium cannabis products in a stylish and welcoming environment while remaining deeply committed to Detroit's local economy and cultural landscape.

Media outlets are invited to cover the new store opening and experience this milestone for Detroit's cannabis industry. Please direct any inquiries to [email protected] . Make sure to follow Fly Shifter on Instagram and Facebook to stay informed.

About Fly Shifter Cannabis

Fly Shifter Cannabis is the brainchild of Detroit artist and entrepreneur Lou Gram. The store offers a curated selection of premium cannabis products, emphasizing quality, creativity, and community. Located in the heart of Detroit, Fly Shifter Cannabis aims to be a cultural hub where cannabis and creativity collide.

SOURCE Fly Shifter Cannabis