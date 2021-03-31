Detroit Tigers Announce Sponsorship Agreement with BetMGM in Gaming Category

DETROIT, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Tigers announced today that BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming operator, has become an official gaming partner under the terms of a multi-year sponsorship agreement. Highlights of the sponsorship in the gaming category include BetMGM branding on scoreboards throughout Comerica Park, fan-focused promotions, integrated social media content, and more.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with BetMGM to feature the Detroit Tigers and Comerica Park," said Peter Kent, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Our fans will enjoy the enhancements this partnership provides to their experience, both at the ballpark and in rooting on the Tigers from home."

As part of the multi-year deal, BetMGM will be integrated across the Tigers' digital and social platforms, including the MLB Ballpark App. BetMGM signage will also be prominently featured at Comerica Park, including on the out-of-town scoreboard and the speed pitch LED board.

BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said, "From day one, it's been a priority for us to develop deep relationships with Michigan's beloved sports teams. We look forward to our partnership with the Detroit Tigers and engaging with their fan base to offer best-in-class promotions and benefits only available on BetMGM."

David Tsai, President, Midwest Group, MGM Resorts said, "The Detroit Tigers are a central part of the Michigan sports scene and bring an undeniable energy to the city. MGM Grand Detroit is ready to welcome Tigers and sports betting fans to our BetMGM Sports Lounge before, during, and after games for an innovative and exciting experience."

The BetMGM app is available for download in Michigan on both iOS and Android and accessible via desktop at https://sports.mi.betmgm.com. As BetMGM continues to expand its platforms to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

About The Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers, Inc., a charter member of the American League in 1901, have won four World Series and 11 American League pennants. The Tigers play their home games at Comerica Park located within The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. For more information about the Tigers and the Ilitch Companies visit Tigers.com, DistrictDetroit.com and IlitchCompanies.com.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgminc.com/.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About MGM Grand Detroit

The only Forbes Four-Star hotel in Detroit, the AAA Four Diamond Award-winning MGM Grand Detroit is the city's first and only downtown hotel, gaming and entertainment destination built from the ground up. The hotel features 400 chic and stylish guest rooms, including nine rooftop VIP suites and 56 opulent corner suites. Guests enjoy signature restaurants including Detroit's new modern steakhouse & lounge, D.PRIME; the hotel's own sports pub, TAP at MGM Grand Detroit; casual dining options; several bars and lounges; Detroit's premier sports betting destination, BetMGM Sports Lounge; and the only Topgolf Swing Suite and only resort-style spa in Southeast Michigan. More than 30,000 square feet of meeting space hosts everything from large corporate events to intimate black-tie affairs. MGM Grand Detroit is a wholly owned subsidiary of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit mgmgranddetroit.com or call toll free at (877) 888-2121.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

