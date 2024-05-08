DETROIT URBAN SUMMIT IV CONFERENCE PRESENTED BY WCCCD's INSTITUTE FOR SOCIAL PROGRESS FRIDAY, MAY 10, 2024, AT THE REDESIGNED WCCCD CULINARY ARTS AND BANQUET CENTER

Wayne County Community College District and WCCCD's Institute for Social Progress Present Fourth National Summit with Special Guests Bestselling Author Alex Kotlowitz, John Powell, Sheryll Cashin, Cheryl Harris, and More

DETROIT, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally renowned scholars, authors, and civic leaders are gathering Friday, May 10, for Wayne County Community College District's Detroit Urban Summit IV: New Visions of Integration and Civil Rights in American Democracy. The Summit will be hosted by WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery and the WCCCD Institute for Social Progress at the newly redesigned WCCCD Culinary Arts & Banquet Center at the Northwest Campus, located at 8200 West Outer Drive in Detroit.

New Visions of Integration and Civil Rights in American Democracy is a two-part summit that continues the series of national summits convened by Wayne County Community College District Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery and the WCCCD Institute for Social Progress (ISP) focusing on major educational, political, social, and economic issues critical to the vitality of the nation's historically diverse populations and the founding philosophical ideals of the project of American democracy.

WCCCD's past summits focused on the pivotal role educators, advocates, and policymakers can play in the development of a local and national agenda responding to the collateral forces of educational inequality, racial segregation, and concentrated poverty that continue to impede economic opportunity and undermine the very ideals of democracy upon which the nation was founded.

"Our mission has always been to provide pathways to better lives through higher education," said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery. "Providing forums that build broader understanding of the barriers that our communities face in growing to their full potential is critical to building a national dialogue of how we can remove those barriers and pull together to thrive in the first multiracial democracy in the world."

The first part of the fourth summit will examine legal cases and current racial dynamics of integration in U.S. public education and housing and focus on why racial and economic integration remain crucial projects for the future of American democracy and our nation's nearing transformation into a multiracial majority society.

Featured guests and panelists include john powell, Sheryll Cashin, Cheryl Harris, Tomiko Brown-Nagin, Josh Bassett, Bankole Thompson, Alex Kotlowitz, Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, Poppy Hernandez, Dr. Walter Bumphus, Dr. Massood Omrani, and Dr. Daniel Domenech.

About Wayne County Community College District

WCCCD, one of the largest urban-suburban community colleges in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations and educational centers, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves students across 32 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of innovative programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.

