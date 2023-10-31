DETROIT WELCOMES JOSH LANG'S 7OH2 HOSPITALITY, WHERE EVERY UNIQUE EXPERIENCE IS CURATED THROUGH INNOVATION AND IMPACT

Leading Las Vegas Hospitality Executive, Josh Lang, Introduces Immersive, one-of-a-kind Food, Beverage and Service Experiences with 7OH2 Hospitality to the Detroit Renaissance

DETROIT, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality and marketing executive, Josh Lang, launches 7OH2 Hospitality in the heart of Downtown Detroit with a clear vision and purpose: "To create world class hospitality experiences that leave a lasting impact on the markets, and patrons that we serve, as well as those who join our team."

Hospitality extraordinaire, Josh learned all facets of the business working for, and alongside, captains of the industry. Ultimately joining the ranks of the most accomplished nightlife and resort operators in the world, Josh's tenure included serving as Managing Partner and ultimately as Vice President of Marketing in Las Vegas for Clique Hospitality. A son of the Midwest, Josh's home state of Ohio came beckoning. Being brought on as a partner with Ethos Hospitality, Josh's goal was to revive, and reinvigorate Cleveland with his creative concepts-and he did just that with the opening of two highly successful concepts: Lost Social Club in Cleveland and Mandrake Rooftop in Columbus. After opening the venues, Josh felt it was time to start his own hospitality company, 7OH2 Hospitality, with the name paying homage to his past, his present, and now in Detroit, his future.

7OH2 Hospitality will operate Gilly's Clubhouse and Rooftop, a multi-faceted dining and elevated sports and entertainment venue. The group will also unveil a second venue in early 2024, introducing Detroit to a first-of-its-kind sensory-driven food and dining experience. Both Gilly's Clubhouse and Rooftop and the yet-to-be-announced venue will be housed in a historic storefront in the Kay Baum Building on Woodward Avenue, a short walk from downtown Detroit's sports venues, retail, and transit options.

The 7OH2 Hospitality experience differentiates itself with a focus on extraordinary design, service standards, human engagement, and meticulous attention to detail, that all together, aim to stimulate each of your senses. Josh explains that each of the venues will incorporate what he would look for in an ultimate hospitality setting: "A 7OH2 experience should lead with a curious thought, followed by an overwhelming sensation of energy, and for the finale, it should leave you wanting to know how the hell they did that and how can I have it again." One of 7O2's main measures of success is servicing a marketplace that yearns for new, unique experience driven concepts that are flexible to the needs of all guests.

About 7OH2 Hospitality

When it comes to dining and nightlife, 7OH2 Hospitality is redefining conventional standards. Born and bred in Ohio, we are a hospitality and marketing company that is powered by the core principles of People, Passion, and Purpose. Led by hospitality visionary Josh Lang, 7OH2 is a collaboration of national industry leaders in food, beverage, dining, and nightlife.

This Spring 2024, we are set to launch our debut project in Detroit, introducing an evolution of hospitality that focuses on providing immersive experiences through passionate people and an unwavering purpose to change the way you look at hospitality. We are excited to welcome you. Get to know us more at www.7OH2Hospitality.com.

