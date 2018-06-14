Detroit's Hamilton Nursing Home Receives Four-Star Overall Quality Rating by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid

The Nursing Home Compare website features a quality rating system that rates each nursing home a range of one to five stars. Nursing homes with five stars are considered to offer significantly above-average quality, while nursing homes with one star are considered to offer significantly below-average quality.

Toya Mathis, Administrator at the facility credits the dedication of her staff and adds, "It's incredibly rewarding to have achieved this recognition. It's a testament to our team's commitment to providing our residents the highest standard of care."

Hamilton Nursing Home is a 64-bed, all male skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located less than a mile from Belle Isle Park, in close proximity to downtown Detroit. In addition, the facility is in contract with the Veterans Administration to provide long-term care for veterans.

To learn more about Hamilton Nursing Home, visit them online at, hamilton-phg.com.

About Hamilton Nursing Home

Hamilton Nursing Home, operated by Priority Healthcare Group, provides rehabilitation and skilled nursing services. Founded by owners, David Gamzeh and Akiva Glatzer, PHG is committed to meeting the unique needs of each community by providing the highest level of nursing and rehabilitation care.

