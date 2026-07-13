Detroit's Original Chicken Shack Gives Away FREE Chicken Tenders for a Year to One Lucky Winner per location

Marks new crispier, juicier Chicken Tender launch and a $9.99 bundle

DETROIT, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit's Original Chicken Shack, a metro Detroit-based restaurant brand founded in Royal Oak in 1956, is launching a new Chicken Tender, its biggest menu revision in more than a decade. To mark the occasion, the brand will give away FREE Chicken Tenders for a Year* to 26 guests, one winner at each of its 26 locations.

From today through August 2, 2026, guests can enter by ordering any tender item at in-store checkout and providing their phone number, or by ordering through their Chicken Shack Rewards account or the free entry method detailed in the official rules at Chickenshack.com/tenderrules. Chicken Shack will select one winner at random per location.

"Our guests grew up on Chicken Shack, and their kids and grandkids grew up on it too," said Cliff Lunny, President and Managing Partner of Detroit's Original Chicken Shack. "For 70 years, we have served craveable, high-quality chicken. The new Chicken Tenders spotlight what we do best and our commitment to making them even better."

The Chicken Tenders for a Year giveaway is in honor of the newly launched Chicken Tenders, a crispier, juicier version of the fan-favorite. The recipe features a proprietary batter-and-flour blend that combines two in-house specialty products, a blend guests can only find at Chicken Shack. Chicken Shack uses 100% American chicken that is all-natural, never frozen, and always fresh. The new product launch also features a new bundle at an incredible value: three tenders, a side, famous Shack potatoes, a sauce, and a drink for just $9.99.

Chicken Shack is a longstanding Southeast Michigan chain that has been delighting guests across generations. The brand is known for its signature chicken and Shack Potatoes. The menu also features wings, chicken bites, baby back ribs, seafood, and an assortment of sides. With 26 locations across Michigan, guests can enjoy their Chicken Shack favorites by ordering in-store, online, via the mobile app, third-party delivery, or calling their nearest store.

Sign up for the Chicken Shack Rewards today by downloading the app and creating an account using your name and phone number. For more information about Detroit's Original Chicken Shack, including menu and locations, visit chickenshack.com, or follow on social @originalchickenshack.

*The Chicken Tenders for a Year prize comes in the form of a punch card with one Free 3 piece Tender Meal for 12 months. Valid through July 2027. Winners will be notified by telephone. Must respond within 72 hours to claim the prize.

About Detroit's Original Chicken Shack

Founded in 1956 by John and Iola Sobeck in Royal Oak, Michigan, Chicken Shack has spent nearly seven decades perfecting one thing: fried chicken with a golden, crackling crust and remarkably juicy meat, made using the same cooking method that drew crowds to the original location within days of opening. Today, Chicken Shack operates 26 restaurants across Michigan, serving that signature chicken alongside a menu of tenders, sandwiches, sides, and family meals. As the brand marks its 70th anniversary in 2026, Chicken Shack is expanding into new markets through franchising. For more information, visit chickenshack.com. For franchise opportunities, visit chickenshack.com/franchising.

SOURCE Detroit's Original Chicken Shack