Deuro Launches Its European Inspired Air Fryers In The U.S. Delivering A Stylish And Convenient Way To Cook Crispier Healthier Meals At Home

Deuro will be featured at booth N7322 at The Inspired Home Show, March 17-19, in Chicago, IL at Mccormick Place.

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cismea Global, today announced the U.S. launch of Deuro, one of the largest manufacturers of air fryer solutions in Europe. The company's European inspired products are designed to sit stylishly on your kitchen counter, while providing the convenience of air technology for frying up delicious meals in less time and with less fat.

Deuro's full line of air frying appliances allows consumers to quickly cook everything from small bites for simple snacking to full course meals for an entire family. This convenient air-cooker offers the enjoyment of adding a crunchy texture to your favorite food items — using little or no oil — so you can consume more nutritious meals. Now foods like fried chicken, French fries, fish and seafood (plus more) can be enjoyed with all of the pleasure but with none of the guilt.

Deuro's air fryers also come with a variety of exciting features including…

(Note features will vary by model)

Technology to maximize crispiness

Fast pre-heating and cook times

Frozen food settings (from frozen to golden in minutes)

Simple settings for air frying, roasting, steaming, baking, broiling, and warming food

Large capacity oven for cooking whole chickens and turkeys

Easy clean up surfaces

"Today's consumers not only want appliances that are functional and perform, but that are also aesthetically pleasing to complement their unique kitchen design," said Richard Dewhirst, CMO of Cismea Global. "Deuro air fryers deliver the style and quality that consumers are looking for, while also giving them a simpler way to eat healthier without spending a lot of time in the kitchen."

