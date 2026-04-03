DEUS EX MACHINA Expands Ingredient Upscaling Platform Through Pilot Collaborations and Beta Program, Targets Q3 2026 Launch

AI-powered platform advances toward broader market release as select partners join early testing and co-development efforts

ATHENS, Greece, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEUS EX MACHINA, the bioinformatics company specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Analytics for the Food, Nutrition, and Health industry, today announced continued progress for its AI-powered Ingredient Upscaling Platform through pilot collaborations and beta testing across the food and ingredient sector.

Designed to help food and ingredient manufacturers transform production by-products into high-value, health-promoting ingredients, the Ingredient Upscaling Platform uses advanced AI, molecular bioinformatics, and sensory science to support ingredient profiling, food formulation optimization, evidence discovery, and collaborative project workflows. The platform helps manufacturers turn food waste into revenue, reduce disposal costs, create market-ready functional ingredients, and accelerate discovery timelines.

"We are entering an important next phase for Ingredient Upscaling, one centered on real-world validation and partner collaboration," said Anestis Taskos, Head of Operations of DEUS EX MACHINA. "Through beta testing and early pilot engagements, we are working closely with industry stakeholders to refine the platform and demonstrate how AI can unlock new commercial value from food production by-products."

DEUS EX MACHINA is currently working with select CPG and ingredient innovation partners through a pilot and beta program designed to support early application testing and platform feedback. Early adopters receive access to full platform capabilities before public release, dedicated scientific onboarding and support, and strategic co-development opportunities.

The Ingredient Upscaling Platform is expected to launch more broadly in Q3 2026.

For information about Ingredient Upscaling or to inquire about collaboration and pilot opportunities, visit https://ingredientupscaling.com/en/home-en/ or contact DEUS EX MACHINA at [email protected].

About DEUS EX MACHINA IKE DEUS EX MACHINA IKE is a Greek bioinformatics company founded in Athens in 2017 by Dr. Ilias Tagkopoulos. With a team of over 54 scientists, engineers, and data specialists, the company builds AI tools for the food, nutrition, and health industries — from ingredient discovery and disease prediction to food by-product valorization. It operates across Europe and the United States.

About Greece 2.0 The National Recovery and Resilience Plan 'Greece 2.0' was approved by the EU's Ecofin council in July 2021 with a total allocation of €30.5 billion, spanning 105 investments and 77 reforms across pillars including Green Transition and Digital Transformation. The plan is projected to catalyze over €60 billion in total investment in Greece by August 2026.

SOURCE DEUS EX MACHINA IKE