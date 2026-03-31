DeuteRx Celebrates Women's History Month with Over a Decade of Pioneering Leadership in Drug Discovery

Chair, President, and CEO Sheila DeWitt, PhD, shares reflections and outlook on 15 Years of Drug Discovery and Four Landmark M&A Transactions

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Women's History Month, DeuteRx, LLC celebrates women and women-led companies driving leadership, growth and cultures of respect with long-term success. DeuteRx today issues a State of the Union update on the scientific contributions and executive leadership of Sheila DeWitt, PhD, Chair, President, and CEO, whose work has advanced and redefined pharmaceutical innovation for more than three decades.

DeuteRx State of the Union Update

2025–2026: Industry recognition for scientific and executive leadership

Industry recognition for scientific and executive leadership 2012–2025: M&A transactions for metabolic, cancer, and psychiatric disorders

M&A transactions for metabolic, cancer, and psychiatric disorders 2010–2012: Innovation and validation of novel R&D platform

A Pioneer in Deuterated Drug Discovery

Dr. DeWitt invented Deuterium-Enabled Chiral Switching (DECS) in 2010, a novel strategy to stabilize interconverting stereoisomers in racemic drugs to facilitate development of the preferred stereoisomers and create improved therapeutics (ACS Med Chem 2020, 11, 1789). She cofounded Deuteria Pharmaceuticals to lead the initial proof-of-concept of DECS: the discovery of deuterium-stabilized S- lenalidomide (DP-053). Within two years, Deuteria and selected oncology programs were acquired by Celgene. The remaining non-oncology assets were transferred to a new venture, DeuteRx, LLC.

M&A Transactions and Key Scientific Discoveries

Using the DECS R&D strategy, Dr. DeWitt and her team successfully developed and monetized three additional drug candidate portfolios in:

Industry Recognition & Awards for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Inducted into the American Chemical Society (ACS) Medicinal Chemistry Hall of Fame in 2025, Dr. DeWitt was also honored with two prestigious ACS awards: the Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success and the Gertrude Elion Medicinal Chemistry Award. Both Kathryn and Gertrude were trailblazing female leaders who embraced challenges and broke new barriers.

"Women's History Month is a time to reflect on the progress that has been made and the work that still lies ahead. I am proud of what the DeuteRx team has accomplished, not only with a commitment to advancing better medicines for patients, but in demonstrating that lean, focused, and value-driven science can compete at the highest levels. I hope our journey inspires and empowers the next generation of women in science, entrepreneurship, and leadership." Sheila DeWitt, PhD, Chair, President & CEO, DeuteRx, LLC

Looking Ahead

Building on its proven drug discovery track, the DeuteRx team is advancing programs in spasticity, neuropathic pain, and rare dermatologic conditions. The company remains committed to applying the DECS strategy to create best-in-class therapeutics with clear clinical differentiation and strong commercial potential.

About DeuteRx, LLC

DeuteRx is a privately held biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated new medicines with improved therapeutic profiles for patients. The company has pioneered DECS (deuterium-enabled chiral switching) to create differentiated NCEs with new composition of matter patent protection and the potential for an expedited and derisked development path. Success to date includes four asset sales for metabolic, cancer, and psychiatric disorders, remarkable discoveries with DECS, and >50 issued patents.

About Sheila DeWitt, PhD

Dr. Sheila DeWitt is an industry-recognized life sciences executive and serial entrepreneur with more than 35 years of leadership in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. She has led the start-up or turnaround of numerous biotechnology companies and business units, orchestrated transactions valued at billions of dollars, and managed global R&D organizations. Over the past 15 years, she has led the development and sale of four deuterated drug portfolios based on deuterium-enabled chiral switching (DECS). She earned her B.A. in Chemistry from Cornell University and her Ph.D. in Synthetic Organic Chemistry from Duke University.

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SOURCE DeuteRx LLC