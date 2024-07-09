Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits Boosts Marketing Efficiency With BrandMuscle

Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits partners with BrandMuscle for print and brand management solutions

CLEVELAND, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits has streamlined their nationwide marketing efforts through their partnership with BrandMuscle. Founded in 1981, this family-owned company supplies an award-winning selection of high-quality wines and spirits, including well-known brands like Josh Cellars and [ yellow tail ] wines.

Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits started working with BrandMuscle in November of 2022 hoping to achieve greater print efficiency. The wine and spirits producer previously utilized multiple print vendors for ad hoc and national programs and wanted to consolidate down to a single print partner.

Since partnering with BrandMuscle, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits has taken advantage of brand management and creative services, including digital templates, print-on-demand, print consolidation, custom design work, and several third-party integrations.

The partnership has generated some big wins for the supplier, including expanding their point-of-sale catalog to over 200 templates, enhancing their site capabilities, and creating workflows centered around their legal approval processes to ensure compliance. The team was also able to create over 100 coupons and generate offer codes by developing Coupon Maker from the ground up.

"We're very happy with the centralized efficiency BrandMuscle has brought to our marketing processes," said Rebecca Hawley, Director of Marketing Services at Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. "Having a one-stop-shop for print on demand, creative customization, and ad hoc orders has been a huge step forward for our organization. Plus, the ability to streamline our coupon development process under a single platform has been a game-changer. We're very excited to see what else we accomplish through this partnership."

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle makes channel marketing easy by empowering beverage alcohol brands and Fortune 1000 companies to activate and amplify local markets. Our flexible ecosystem of solutions helps brands drive revenue and protects businesses against legal, fiduciary, and other compliance risks. The BrandMuscle platform pairs cutting-edge technology with proven marketing services to support highly regulated verticals.

More than 1.5M local businesses and over 50,000 sales reps and affiliates use BrandMuscle to seamlessly scale corporate branding, messaging, and demand generation to engage customers and increase ROI. Our robust ecosystem addresses every aspect of local channel marketing to unleash hyper-local activation for affiliates.

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

The company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today, the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ]; California: Girard Winery, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, Layer Cake, The Calling; France: Beau Joie Champagne, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka, Gray Whale Gin and Cantera Negra Tequila. www.deutschfamily.com

